Mom finds a ‘treasure’ of vintage dresses in the attic: ‘Wow’

A mom from Georgia, in the American South, has shared photos of vintage dresses she found in a deceased family member’s attic, and people can’t get enough of the cool finds.

“We cleaned out my husband’s family home and found a treasure trove of vintage clothes that belonged to his aunt,” Angie posted in a Facebook group dedicated to unusual second-hand finds.

“I had our 16 year old daughter try on the clothes (after cleaning them) and they fit her like they were tailored just for her.”

Angie explained that she decided to do a photo shoot of her daughter in her husband’s clothes for Father’s Day, sharing the photos with her daughter’s face covered in emojis to conceal her identity.

“He said it was one of the best gifts he’s ever received. There are several other outfits from the 1950s or 1960s, but this one was my favorite,” she added.

Angie’s favorite among the attic finds is the black and white vintage dress, modeled by her 16-year-old daughter. The second dress is from when Angie’s great-uncle was stationed in Japan. Picture: Facebook

Each outfit had a beautiful story behind it, such as the tailored dress from when the great-aunt’s husband was stationed in Japan.

The post quickly went viral, amassing over 41,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments.

“WOW! This is just beautiful! Hope you decide to keep them all, too good to get rid of,” one person wrote.

“She’s gorgeous!!! I hope she cherishes this family time forever. And the clothes too,” someone else said.

It’s a trend that seems to be taking off around the world as people embrace reuse and recycling over the cheap fast fashions of today.

“Clothes were then upgraded and had class and style,” one person wrote.

“Here in the UK vintage clothes are all the rage, our daughter recently raided my mum’s wardrobe,” another person shared. “Blouses and shoes have made their way so far! She’s coming back for more digs.”

The second outfit Angie shared was a pale blue shift dress with an inverted Peter Pan collar, likely from the late 50s or early 60s.

“I picked this one because my daughter decided to wear it to a school interview,” she said. “Each person should have a topic and they will discuss sustainability and recycling. What better way to showcase that than to wear a vintage great aunt dress?”

The story continues

This late 50s or early 60s dress looks like it was made for Angie’s 16-year-old daughter. Picture: Facebook

Each outfit had a great story behind it, like the custom-made dress from when Angie’s great-uncle was stationed in Japan.

“This is my daughter’s favorite ‘attic find’, the first pic is from the day she tried it on and the other two are from the photo shoot for her dad.

“We did a portrait of her sitting down. Her dad taught her to play, so we wanted to include her guitar,” Angie explained.

“The fit of this dress is back in fashion again, which is why I think it’s the first one she’s chosen to keep,” she added.

Angie’s daughter said this dress was her favorite of the attic finds. Picture: Facebook

The last outfit she shared was her husband’s favorite.

“This is the lace dress that I soaked a few times trying to get it clean. She said this one was itchy and hopes she won’t have to wear it again, but it was one of the dad’s favorites,” Angie wrote in the post.

“I may be crazy but I could see someone using it as a wedding dress. My daughter is adamant it won’t be her!”

Angie thinks this dress would make a stunning wedding dress. Picture: Facebook

The band members were eager to find out if Angie was ready to part with one of her sweet finds, but she’s waiting to see what her daughter would like to keep first.

“I’ll probably sell what she doesn’t want to keep,” Angie replied.

“My daughter would absolutely return these dresses,” one lady said, and it seemed most of the group agreed.

Never miss a thing. Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyles Daily Newsletter.

Or if you have an idea for a story, write to us at [email protected]