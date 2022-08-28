Date, Time and TV Channel to Watch or Stream Live in USA FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Championship 2022 in USA





FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Championship Poland will face Mexico in the 2022 FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Championship group stage game. Here you can find all the information about this game such as when, where, what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the USA. Toru Hanai/Getty ImagesLukasz Kaczmarek from Poland

For the second of the match of the group stage of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship 2022 Poland and Mexico will face each other. Find here all the information you want to know about this game, including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game in the United States. One of the main candidates for this 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship, Poland, will play their second match of this group stage. They achieved a painstaking, albeit expected, victory against Bulgaria by 3-0. They will now be looking to win their second game before the clash against the United States. Mexico lost, as expected, United States in their first game of the group stage. In a competition as demanding as this, immediate wins are vital to qualifying for the round, and two losses would virtually condemn the Mexicans to elimination, so, despite having a tough rival, they will have to try to to win. Poland vs Mexico: Date Poland and Mexico will face off in Ljubljana, Slovenia, on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. (ET) for the second match of the group stage of FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Championship 2022. Poland vs Mexico: Time by States in the United States HEY : 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 p.m.

MT: 12:30 p.m.

PT: 11:30 AM Poland vs Mexico: TV channel to watch or stream live in the United States This 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship group stage match between Poland and Mexico will be available in the US on: Volleyball TV, the FIVB streaming platform.

