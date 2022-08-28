Subang Parade holds a fashion show during its Merdeka Fiesta





Spectacular showcase of fashion from Calvin Thoo and local designers at the Batik, Tenun and Songket fashion shows KUALA LUMPUR, August 28, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Subang Parade, a prime property owned by Hektar REIT, is pleased to announce the kick off of the Subang Parade Merdeka Fiesta weekend with an inaugural fashion show featuring local creators this afternoon. YAM Tengku Temenggong Perlis Dato’ Seri DiRaja Syed Amir Abidin Jamalulail and YM Che Puan Temenggong Perlis Datin Seri DiRaja Farinawati And Johari Shukri bin Jamil, CEO of Hector REIT Fashion line by Calvin Thoo The opening event saw fashion lines unveiled by local designers Calvin Thoo, Toods, Deez, My Syakirin, Tengku Kery, ByTwoo and Bujins. The launch of the Merdeka Fiesta was honored by the presence of YAM Tengku Temenggong Perlis Dato’ Seri DiRaja Syed Amir Abidin Jamalulail, HE Che Puan Temenggong Perlis Datin Seri DiRaja Farinawati and Johari Shukri bin Jamil, Managing Director of Hektar REIT. Also present were business associates, corporate personalities and tenant representatives from Subang Parade. Internationally acclaimed fashion designer Calvin Thoo, famous for his passion for the fine fabrics and intricate embroidery of modern baju kurung, and celebrated for his specialization in traditional garments and cuts, presented his special lines reminding the public of the spirit of Merdeka. He said: “My inspiration for today’s line is the independent expression of tradition meets 21st century, captivating yet reminiscent of days gone by.” Thoo has participated in fashion shows in Paris, Australia, China, Thailand and Indonesia and has designed for the royal families of Pahang, Terengganu, Kelantan, Johor and Perlis. His eponymous boutique is located in Kuala Lumpur on Jalan Imbi. Celebrities such as Ifa Raziah, Yasmin Hani, Dynas Mokhtar and Suki Low were also present with their stalls of locally made products at the bazaar. Other stalls offering interesting merchandise include Moore Authentics, Pretty Suci and Inner Sejuk. Commenting on the weekend’s event, Johari said, “As a sponsor and proud Malaysian, Subang Parade is honored to present Merdeka Fiesta and today’s Batik, Tenun and Songket Fashion Show. We take great pride in showcasing our culture and the best of Malaysia. We look forward to collaborating with local talent to present even more unforgettable fashion experiences in the coming months and to bringing our malls back to life with exciting activities and events to welcome shoppers. » The Subang Parade Merdeka Fiesta from August 27 to August 31, 2022 offers activities including fashion shows, performances by local celebrities, a bazaar featuring locally made and produced goods, local cooking demonstrations, hobby demonstrations and a petting zoo to bring families, neighbors and friends together. Download high resolution images:

Download high resolution images:

Launch event: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/z72whqsz42021re/AADrj-FRrnsjcmOT6ndTUpHHa?dl=0 Subang Parade: https://www.subangparade.com.my/ Source: Subang Parade

