North Texas defense and weather spoil UTEP sale 31-13

Saturday night was supposed to be the party in El Paso. The West Texas city was expected to host one of the most electrifying atmospheres in college football opening Week 0, as the Sun Bowl sold out for the first time since 2008.

But when the local kick-off time of 7 p.m. passed, the venue was empty. Lightning strikes at the start created a massive vacancy in the stands. When the storm subsided, another kind of electricity was expected to form in the scenic spot. But the North Texas defense silenced the impressive orange-clad crowd and huffed to keep UTEP’s historic sellout from becoming El Paso’s rowdiest spectacle.

When the stadium cleared for the second time Saturday night, it was not because of lightning, but rather North Texas 31-13 against the home team to open conference play.

Well-traveled sophomore defensive coordinator Phil Bennett orchestrated a definite turnaround last season, as evidenced by the Mean Green who put up 35 points per game in his first seven games compared to just 18.7 in his last six outings. This late-season defense continued into 2022, as North Texas barricaded UTEP all night, shutting out the minors in the second half.

Led by All-C-USA first-team inside linebacker KD Davis, Mean Green’s defense had an answer to everything UTEP head coach Dana Dimel had planned offensively. They constantly pressured the backfield, ensuring that no Miner running back would end the night with 40 rushing yards, while forcing an offense of misses and errant throws. North Texas dominated the battle in the trenches, which had UTEP quarterback Gavin Hardison constantly jostling around the pocket.

Hardison attempted countless shots from deep in an attempt to spark the UTEP attack. While Hardison enjoyed early success connecting on four 25-plus-yard passes in his first three drives, his onfield heaves eventually piled up on the turf and receiving body drops began to plague the player. ‘UTEP. Overall, Hardison completed just 21 of 48 attempts, for 293 yards and a touchdown.

The third-year starting quarterbacks’ only touchdown touchdown was a 32-yard delivery to his new No. 1 option Tyrin Smith, who is set to expand his role on offense after 1,300-yard wide receiver Jacob departed. cowing. Smith proved his worth as a deep threat, rushing for 127 yards and seven touchdowns. Reynaldo Flores also rounded up much of Hardisons’ accomplishments, adding eight catches and 122 yards to UTEP’s offensive output.

Due to Smith’s early success, UTEP took a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter and quickly regained an advantage to 10-7 when North Texas responded. But less than two minutes after halftime, North Texas running back Oscar Adaway waltzed into the end zone on an 8-yard touchdown run, scoring his first score since 2020 after missing last year with an ACL injury. Those Year 2 points provided North Texas with a lead that would never be relinquished.

The Mean Greens laid the groundwork for victory in the second half, where they beat the Miners 17-0. On the first possession of the third quarter, quarterback Austin Aune completed a runaway float pass to running back Isaiah Johnson to open the gap at 21-13. The resulting momentum from that touchdown quickly translated to the defense, which forced its only turnover of the game on the ensuing UTEPs. Capitalizing on the takeaway, Aune fired his third and final touchdown pass of the night to tight end Jake Roberts to throw the miners into the rearview mirror.

Roberts caught just 11 passes in 13 appearances last year, but the 65-year-old tight end looks set to play a pivotal role in North Texas’ 2022 offense. Mean Green with four receptions and provided a solid block in an intriguing game against UTEP solid safety Kobe Hylton. Another North Texas offensive star was Ayo Adeyi, who was the main workhorse in the rotating stable of running back teams with team highs in rushes (17) and yards (80). ).

The Week 0 conference shock certainly has conference title implications for the two Lone Star State programs that both reached bowl eligibility in 2021. In the revamped C-USA that was reduced to 11 teams, divisions are scrapped and the top two conference records earn invites to the championship game on Friday, Dec. 2.

North Texas already has a head start on that goal, as head coach Seth Littrell earned its first victory in a C-USA opener since 2019. UTEP, one of the best surprise stories a year ago, will face a tougher battle to clinch the title game, and the Miners will marinate in an 0-1 conference record until they face their next C opponent. -USA in Charlotte on October 1st.