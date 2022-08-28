Antigoni Buxton put on a leggy display in a black midi dress as she headed to a girls’ night out

the island of love star, Antigoni Buxton, left for a girls’ night out for Mood of Covent Garden Friday.

The blonde bombshell looked stunning as she donned a flattering black bodycon mini dress.

The 26-year-old singer also showed off her tanned and toned legs in the dress which showed off her curves.

Night out: Love Island star Antigoni Buxton left for a girls’ night out at Temper in Covent Garden on Friday

She donned gold jewelry to further accessorize her look for the upcoming evening.

And opted for a pair of strappy black heels that showed off her freshly painted pedicure while elevating her height.

To complete the look, she added a mini black handbag to match her all-black ensemble.

She let her famous curly blonde locks fall freely over her shoulders as she headed to Temper with her glamorous model sister. Sophie Buxton.

Her lookalike sister wore an all-white ensemble as she made her way to the restaurant with Antigoni.

The brunette beauty put on a busty display in a skintight white bodysuit that showed off a great amount of cleavage.

The evening comes after Antigoni recently enjoyed a sunny family holiday in Mykonos, Greece.

She was joined during the break by her father Paul, 57, and her influencer sister Sophia.

And fans were surprised after discovering photos of her “handsome” and “ripped” father Paul, with whom she trains frequently.

After discovering the photographs of Paul, Love Island fans took to Twitter to gloat over his “hunky” appearance, as they expressed their disbelief that he was 57.

A shocked fan wrote: ‘Damn. Antigoni’s mom and dad can pose as Love Island contestants. They have Body ody ody like. Bomb Family! #loveisland’

Sister: Who put on a busty screen in a skintight white bodysuit with matching white flared pants that accentuated her figure