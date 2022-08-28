Artificial intelligence in fashion design

Industries are thriving and expanding and technological advancements in the fashion industry are growing exponentially. Over time, personalization has attracted a lot of attention and become one of the biggest trends, and artificial intelligence in the fashion industry is discovering new ways to analyze all data and adapt the designs according to people’s preferences.

Artificial intelligence in the fashion market

AI has already gained its position in the fashion market and is growing at a rapid pace. Globally, the market size of AI in Fashion Market is expected to reach USD 1260 Million by 2024, from USD 228 Million in 2019, which is growing at a CAGR of 40.8% from 2019 to 2024.

The future of AI in the fashion industry is getting stronger as customer demand to have a personalized experience, inventory management demand also plays a role in encouraging the growth of AI in the fashion market. Apart from this, social media influence and support supports the use of AI in fashion design.

Artificial intelligence helps the fashion industry by identifying desired future trends by analyzing consumer buying behavior. AI is also helping to empower the concept of fast fashion and enabling vendors to use AI for fashion-turning solutions.

Fashion design for all

Under current conditions, every sector of design demands a certain level of creative and social intelligence from designers. Some of the skills required of fashion designers are creative problem solving, negotiation, persuasion, empathy and many more. AI helps activate these skill sets in a designer, creating the opportunity for a large number of non-designers to improve their skills and enhance their employability.

The design thinking process in fashion plays a crucial role as the power shifts from the hands of the designer to those of the audience. Fashion design is no longer a sector related only to the creation of designs and their transformation into its true form, but modern fashion design has given importance to everyone.

With the help of AI designers, try to learn the behavior and personality of the customer, analyze the behavior patterns based on the collected data, improve the process of developing design principles, and test the prototype based on these principles.

A shift to virtual design

Virtual fashion design is a new trending aspect in the field of sustainable fashion. Virtual mode design is faster than traditional methods and shows realistic 3D samples than traditional physical samples. Virtual design in fashion is the most beneficial use of AI as it reduces fabric waste as it can sew, unstitch, apply any color or fabric, design on virtual design without any waste of materials .

Virtual fashion design has grown exponentially during covid times as it has also proven to be beneficial for remote development. According to statistics, virtual designs reduce the cost by 30% as they save time by developing the designs virtually. Virtual fashion design creates realistic and accurate 3D images, reduces wastage of unusable samples, reduces the use of harmful processes in fabrics and materials such as dyeing, and most importantly, reduces pollution from shipping of samples.

Improved fashion designs

Artificial intelligence has dramatically improved the fashion design industry; designers working for weeks to bring out a sample with a huge waste of time and supply now with the help of AI designs are being produced daily on a larger scale than with the help of traditional methods .

Artificial intelligence is being implemented in the fashion industry for better analysis of customer behavior and requirements. AI is benefiting the fashion industry by scanning a precise body and taking appropriate measurements using smartphone images. AI helps improve the fashion design industry by creating a style guide based on people’s recommendations. Small retailers also benefit from AI as they can understand market trends and have a chance to meet consumer demands.

Advancements in technology are taking designs to a new and better place where we also see AI playing a new role. The fashion industry is changing and the new programs that come with AI are making the fashion industry smarter.

(The author is Academic Director of the Academy of Fashion and Art (AFA))