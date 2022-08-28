Fashion
Artificial intelligence in fashion design
Industries are thriving and expanding and technological advancements in the fashion industry are growing exponentially. Over time, personalization has attracted a lot of attention and become one of the biggest trends, and artificial intelligence in the fashion industry is discovering new ways to analyze all data and adapt the designs according to people’s preferences.
Artificial intelligence in the fashion market
AI has already gained its position in the fashion market and is growing at a rapid pace. Globally, the market size of AI in Fashion Market is expected to reach USD 1260 Million by 2024, from USD 228 Million in 2019, which is growing at a CAGR of 40.8% from 2019 to 2024.
The future of AI in the fashion industry is getting stronger as customer demand to have a personalized experience, inventory management demand also plays a role in encouraging the growth of AI in the fashion market. Apart from this, social media influence and support supports the use of AI in fashion design.
Artificial intelligence helps the fashion industry by identifying desired future trends by analyzing consumer buying behavior. AI is also helping to empower the concept of fast fashion and enabling vendors to use AI for fashion-turning solutions.
Fashion design for all
Under current conditions, every sector of design demands a certain level of creative and social intelligence from designers. Some of the skills required of fashion designers are creative problem solving, negotiation, persuasion, empathy and many more. AI helps activate these skill sets in a designer, creating the opportunity for a large number of non-designers to improve their skills and enhance their employability.
The design thinking process in fashion plays a crucial role as the power shifts from the hands of the designer to those of the audience. Fashion design is no longer a sector related only to the creation of designs and their transformation into its true form, but modern fashion design has given importance to everyone.
With the help of AI designers, try to learn the behavior and personality of the customer, analyze the behavior patterns based on the collected data, improve the process of developing design principles, and test the prototype based on these principles.
A shift to virtual design
Virtual fashion design is a new trending aspect in the field of sustainable fashion. Virtual mode design is faster than traditional methods and shows realistic 3D samples than traditional physical samples. Virtual design in fashion is the most beneficial use of AI as it reduces fabric waste as it can sew, unstitch, apply any color or fabric, design on virtual design without any waste of materials .
Virtual fashion design has grown exponentially during covid times as it has also proven to be beneficial for remote development. According to statistics, virtual designs reduce the cost by 30% as they save time by developing the designs virtually. Virtual fashion design creates realistic and accurate 3D images, reduces wastage of unusable samples, reduces the use of harmful processes in fabrics and materials such as dyeing, and most importantly, reduces pollution from shipping of samples.
Improved fashion designs
Artificial intelligence has dramatically improved the fashion design industry; designers working for weeks to bring out a sample with a huge waste of time and supply now with the help of AI designs are being produced daily on a larger scale than with the help of traditional methods .
Artificial intelligence is being implemented in the fashion industry for better analysis of customer behavior and requirements. AI is benefiting the fashion industry by scanning a precise body and taking appropriate measurements using smartphone images. AI helps improve the fashion design industry by creating a style guide based on people’s recommendations. Small retailers also benefit from AI as they can understand market trends and have a chance to meet consumer demands.
Advancements in technology are taking designs to a new and better place where we also see AI playing a new role. The fashion industry is changing and the new programs that come with AI are making the fashion industry smarter.
(The author is Academic Director of the Academy of Fashion and Art (AFA))
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehansindia.com/hans/young-hans/artificial-intelligence-in-fashion-design-759586
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]