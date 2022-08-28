From Venice to Tokyo, the fashion summer vacation is over





Summers are almost over and out of office messages are disabled in offices and design studios from Paris to Milan. After a few weeks where investors and traders have captured the spotlight, it will now be the red carpets and the catwalks. This week alone will see major events on three continents: The Venice Film Festival opens on August 31. The schedule is packed with filmmakers hoping to kick off their Oscar campaigns, and red carpet fashion is a tried-and-true way to build early hype. The modern standard was set by Lady Gagas’ dramatic arrival by speedboat in a Jonathan Simkhai bustier in 2018 to promote A Star Is Born, then on the treadmill in couture Valentino (the film only won one alone of the eight Oscars it was nominated for, but the dress was a watershed moment for the Italian luxury brand). This year, if a film is likely to produce a major moment, its Luca Guadagninos Bones and All, featuring fashion icons Timothee Chalamet and Chloe Sevigny. Rakuten Fashion Week is going phygital again. The main event for the Japanese fashion industry starts on August 29 and runs until September 3 in Tokyo. For the second consecutive season, the schedule features a roughly 50-50 mix of physical (27) and digital (22) broadcasts, reflecting the country’s more cautious approach to handling Covid (Japan is still restricting movement foreign tourists, although rules on business travel are more lax and most national pandemic restrictions have been lifted). Tokyo Fashion Week has never drawn a consistent global crowd, with top Japanese designers often showing up in Paris (in the just-released Paris Fashion Week schedule, the entire Japanese contingent is back for the first time since the pandemic, including Undercover, Junya Watanabe, Noir Kei Ninomiya and Issey Miyake, the brand’s first show since the designers passed away earlier this month). Serena Williams grand finale. The US Open tennis tournament begins on August 29. The links between tennis and fashion date back almost a century, but have deepened in recent years as stars have become bolder with what they wear on the court and more entrepreneurial off it. Serena Williams, a pioneer in both respects, tellingly chose vogue at announce his retirement rather than the sports press. If she reaches the final, she could play Naomi Osaka, the 2020 champion and collaborator of Levis, Louis Vuitton and other brands. On the men’s side, Roger Federer, a fashion mogul thanks to his involvement in On and a blockbuster contract with Uniqlo, is absent from the tournament as he recovers from a knee injury. Like Williams, he is also approaching retirement and has cemented his status in the fashion world whether or not he picks up a racket. What to watch this week Sunday The MTV Video Music Awards airs at 8 p.m. ET Monday Start of the US Open tennis tournament Rakuten Fashion Week opens in Tokyo. It runs until September 3. Wednesday The Venice Film Festival kicks off and runs until September 10. End of the mandate of Michelle Bachelets as United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights; she said she wanted to publish a long-delayed report on China’s treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities by that date. Release of eurozone inflation data for August Thursday Launch of Kate Moss’ wellness brand, COSMOSS. Lululemon Announces Quarterly Results Friday Frieze Seoul, the organization’s first art fair in Asia, begins alongside the Kiaf Seoul contemporary art exhibition. Release of unemployment figures in the United States for the month of August The week ahead wants to hear from you! Send advice, suggestions, complaints and compliments to [email protected]. Join BoF Professional to access exclusive insights and analysis that keep you ahead of the competition. Subscribe to BoF Professional here.

