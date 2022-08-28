I’m a fan of fashion, the two pairs of colorful pumps that you have to add to your wardrobe and that go with everything





A FASHION fan shared how buying just two pairs of colorful heels will totally transform your wardrobe. And the shades might surprise you because it’s not the typical black or tan, but a vibrant color that elevates every outfit. 3 A fashion fan shared the heels you should be looking for Credit: Kristine Fernandez – Tiktok Style guru Kristine Fernandez, who can be found on TikTok at @missfernandez_updated her followers during a series called How I Became More Stylish. In the post, which has been liked almost 80,000 times, Kristine wrote: It turns out that red, in its main hue, is the color that goes with colors outside of the pastel and neon versions. She then told her 347,000 fans that incorporating red shoes into her closet – plus another pair – meant she had gone from nothing to wear to something to wear. Kristine explained: I’ve added two colors to my shoe collection, which don’t seem to go with anything red and white. Before her followers could ask for more information about her fashion decision, Kristine went on to explain her reasoning. She said: Red is the color that will go with any color your skin tone or a black shoe won’t. And they take something nice in fashion. Kristine then showed off the red shoes in action and how they instantly brighten up simple outfits. First, she modeled a simple black t-shirt and jeans number, showing how good – but boring – it looked when paired with black heels. However, she then added the touch of red and said it made her look infinitely more elegant. The same could be said when she tried on red shoes with a leopard print dress, a black jumpsuit and a yellow and black polka dot jumpsuit. In another video, Kristine focused on the heel of the white sandal. She explained: The second color I added to my wardrobe after red (apart from neutrals). It’s not always a shoe, but it’s my go-to when dressing up in style. 3 Red shoes can instantly transform an outfit Credit: Kristine Fernandez – Tiktok 3 White shoes should also be added to the wardrobe Credit: Kristine Fernandez – Tiktok

