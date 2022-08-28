Men violate pink rule in Hyderabad metros





HYDERABAD: Men continue to brazenly enter and board female-only compartments of metro trains, and Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) appears to be ignoring the thousands of complaints lodged by female passengers. More than 15,000 complaints about men interfering in women’s compartments have been made to HMRL this year. According to a reliable source, the Whatsapp alert service receives around 100 emergency messages from male passengers every day. Although the women’s section is prominently displayed with large stickers reading “Ladies Only” and “Reserved for Ladies”, men still enter the women’s coach. Metro Rail officials have warned passengers that a fine of Rs 200 will be imposed on men entering the women’s coach. However, the rule does not appear to be strictly enforced. Despite the annoyance this has caused female travellers, HMRL officials have said they have no plans to increase the number of female coaches. Instead, they would continue to penalize men who enter areas designated for women. HMRL introduced Whatsapp number 7032224242 in 2018 for female passengers to complain if men invade the women’s coach. Despite receiving more than 15,000 complaints, according to official sources, HMRL was reluctant to disclose the amount of penalties it had collected and the number of complaints that had been settled. K. Akshitha, a student who uses the Metro Rail daily, said men frequently boarded the women-only coach. While traveling between Paradise and Ameerpet, observed that during rush hour men board coaches while security personnel look the other way. “The purple colored ribbons used to create a partition with a ‘women only’ label are often missing or broken. Security personnel on the train and on the platform simply act as mute spectators, despite HMRL performing an automated voice notification to release seats in the women’s compartment,” said T. Namrata, a subway commuter. Apart from men, couples such as husband and wife or girlfriend-boyfriend frequently intrude. in the women-only coach, she lamented. According to Metro Rail standards, the next station master will enter the train and ask violators to leave their seats when the crew receives a notification on the Whatsapp number about a male passenger in a female-only area. However, the authorities have stopped this practice. When HMRL MD NVS Reddy was made aware of the situation, he said Tube authorities were running routine runs and issuing fines. He added that the workouts would be made even more intense. Asked about increasing the number of female coaches, he said there are no plans to increase the number of female coaches at the moment. …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanchronicle.com/nation/current-affairs/280822/men-violate-the-pink-rule-in-hyderabad-metros.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

