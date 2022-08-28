Smart back to school accessories for men to update their fall season style

Soulland X Skagen Green Chronograph Green Leather Watch – $175 Courtesy of Soulland



Men should consider accessories when hitting the restock button on their wardrobe as the new school year approaches. Fashion accessories like jewelry, shoes, and carrying cases are typical, but can top casual attire with the cache of great accent pieces. The idea avoids circling around or adhering to trends. If you’re going back to school, whether you’re an adult learner of any age, an educator getting ready for semester, or just planning to hit the office more often this fall, men’s accessories are constantly evolving in all kinds. of styles.

You won’t need to revamp your entire wardrobe this season, and most men would be content with a new shirt or pair of pants, similar to other items already in their wardrobe. Men can forego spending too much on familiar pieces and find products that incrementally elevate their sartorial aesthetic with conversational pieces. Whether it’s a phone case or a shiny piece of jewelry, anything can display a level of smarts in style – ultimately, a conversation starter.

Sprayground RACEWAY TUBULAR WATER BOTTLE BAG – $60.00 Courtesy of Sprayground



Besides fashion pieces and basic accessories, such as hats or jewelry, it is worth noting that men always need accents to look stylish. Products that enhance your daily routine and accompany you throughout the day should be on your list of things that add to your personal style. There are fashionable layers, leading to how you accessorize each day. This would include looking at fashion items that encourage being active and fit or something that provides a high sense of comfort and convenience.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Champion Men’s Lightweight Stretch Boxer – $12

Champion Men’s Lightweight Stretch Boxer – $12 Courtesy of Champion



A lightweight design, these moisture-wicking fabric boxers from Champion come in handy on warmer days and at the gym. The waistband of this boxer brief wicks sweat away from the skin for a cooler, drier experience. Champion is known for their comfortable fit, and these pairs are sure to be up to your daily marathon.

Nixon x Independent Custom-Built to Grind Watches – Independent timekeeper – $150

Nixon x Independent Custom-Built to Grind Watches – Independent Time Teller – $150 Courtesy of Nixon



These four custom interpretations of some of Nixon’s most popular watches in analog and digital styles range from classy to punk and are designed to connect veteran skaters with the new breed to come. Independent, a skateboard brand, is a staple in the skate community, and Nixon has a history in boardsports since 1998 and designs watches that cater to daring athletes. But these watches are designed for elegant everyday style.

Coco and Breezy x Teva Sunglasses – $90

Coco and Breezy x Teva Sunglasses – $90 Courtesy of Coco and Breezy



Glasses can add sparkle to even the simplest looks. Coco&Breezy and Teva have come together to suit your aesthetic for neutral tones in subtle hues that shine. Transparent beige and green acetate frames reflect the twin eyewear designers’ eco-friendly lifestyle. Their personal taste has always been Teva sandals, and these frames bring that conscious aesthetic to your on-the-go lifestyle. And if you have children, these pairs are available in child sizes.

CASTIFY MET Logo case white – $62

CASTIFY MET White Logo Case – $62 Courtesy of CASTIFY



CASTIFY has been making phone cases for years, and what better way to show off some self-expression than through a phone case? As part of its recent collaboration with the Metropolitan Museum of Art, CASTIFY is offering more phone cases with MET-inspired artwork. The classic red, bright and bold MET logo is sure to pique the interest of an office neighbor or someone sitting next to you at happy hour. There is a limited edition of 100 pieces of Jacques-Louis David’s “The Death of Socrates” premium limited edition boxed set, along with other artwork featured for your particular taste in the story.

keebos Black Crossbody iPhone Case – Travel (removable strap) – $44.90

keebos Black Crossbody iPhone Case – Travel (detachable strap) – $44.90 Courtesy of keebos



Don’t need a stylish phone case? So maybe you need something that has more utility and just as much style. The Keebos crossbody case comes with a card holder, finger loop and a detachable strap if you want to keep a lower profile. It makes sense for the sensible guy and always adds a classy and classy aesthetic to your look.

Enchanted Disney Fine Jewelry Rebel Heart Sterling Silver and Black Rhodium 1/4 CTTW Diamond Disney Cruella Live Action Bracelet – $250

Enchanted Disney Fine Jewelry Rebel Heart Sterling Silver & Rhodium Plated Black Diamond 1/4 CTTW Disney … [+] Cruella Live Action Wristband – $250 Courtesy of Enchanted Disney



Disney may not be the first to think about the fashion conversation, but they’re getting into some enchanted jewelry designs that are statement pieces in themselves. The Rebel Heart rhodium-free sterling silver bracelet comes with 0.25 carats of black diamonds, adorning the safety pin design. This 70s punk style bracelet can awaken the rocker in you while still being able to clean up with an office look.

Forever Sterling Silver Snake Chain – $54

Sterling Silver Snake Chain Forever – $54 Courtesy of Sterling Forever



If the bracelet says too much for you, you should consider a sterling silver snake chain which can give you the boost of confidence you need in your everyday look. This elegant and sophisticated piece of jewelry comes in three different lengths and gold tones. You can spice up a chain like this with a pendant of your choice as a handy conversation starter.

SPRING Green Enamel Round Signet Ring – $315

SPRING Green Enamel Round Signet Ring – $315 Courtesy of GREEN



This round signet ring from VEERT features a classic, bold silhouette with an elegant design. Radiant green is a staple of founder Julia Lang, cultural curator and image consultant. The enamel ring makes you look less stiff in a suit and even funnier in a t-shirt. You can be the hottest guy without trying to look like him.

SPRING Green Enamel Round Signet Ring – $315 Courtesy of GREEN



K.Bell Men’s KB Athletic Running Late Crew Socks – $16

K.Bell Mens KB Athletic Running Late Crew Sock – $16 Courtesy of K.Bell



These socks from K.Bell are made strictly for running – most likely for the train. K.Bell socks are made of a soft and durable yarn blend that stays cool and keeps your feet snug against your calves. “Smart” temperature control technology provides cooling comfort and allows for all-day wear.

ADONIS KING GOLD CIPANGO CAMPUS BACKPACK – $89.90

ADONIS KING GOLD CIPANGO CAMPUS BACKPACK – $89.90 Courtesy of ADONIS KING



ADONIS KING bags are quite a luxurious item, but with a moderate price. To search for a bag that exudes elegance and can still carry all your stuff on a daily commute, then you need a Campus backpack. The backpack is crafted from high quality leather and materials, with metallic hardware adorning each style. With two adjustable back straps and a front zip pocket, this backpack is more than functional with a sophisticated design and aesthetic. A cotton twill lining provides durability and comfort, making a statement on your way to and from your desk.

Soulland X Skagen Green Chronograph Green Leather Watch – $175

Soulland X Skagen Green Chronograph Green Leather Watch – $175 Courtesy of Soulland X Skagen



Danish-inspired accessories brand Skagen has just launched its second limited-edition collection with the Danish fashion label soulland to create a collection of watches with a modern design and elegant sophistication. When a man wears a watch that reflects his intelligence and aesthetics, it shines on him. And there are plenty of styles to choose from with this collab.

TUBULAR BAG FOR WATER BOTTLES Sprayground RACEWAY – $60.00

Sprayground RACEWAY TUBULAR WATER BOTTLE BAG – $60.00 Courtesy of Sprayground



If you’re planning on staying hydrated this semester with a water bottle – per the personal request of a conscious colleague – then you should consider this pouch for your beverage. Avoid the clunky water bottle and seek out a cool bottle bag from Sprayground. This bag is cylinder shaped, perfect for water or a thermos filled with your favorite morning liquid. The luxurious design and flair of this bag make it an exciting accessory to carry. It can be an ubiquitous wardrobe item for your everyday style while staying hydrated.