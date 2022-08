See Dua Lipa wearing a see-through white dress to a wedding

Dua Lipa just broke all the conventions of wedding guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The ‘Sweetest Pie’ singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the “Levitating” singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white dress. The piece featured a backless bandeau top, sheer cap sleeves, a thigh-high slit, and a low flared skirt, as well as embellishments including an opaque white lining and sparse drop flower decorations. Lipa wore matching white underwear under the sheer mesh bodice. She finished the all-white look with simple heels and mismatched earrings, one in the shape of a star and the other a large hoop. She was also carrying a black bag with a braided handle. Arnold Jerocki//Getty Images Arnold Jerocki//Getty Images Yesterday’s wedding was the second time the ‘Don’t Start Now’ singer and the inventive street style star have reinvented wedding season outfits in as many months. In early July, the star posted photos of a romantic look straight out of Bottega Veneta’s Fall 2022 show. The ensemble consisted of a lavender sheer lace dress and matching opera gloves, with Lipa giving the pieces some edge in a pair of silver thigh-high boots. Her accessories included an iteration of the Italian house Jodie mini bagthis one is dotted with reflective silver bulbs, as well as black rectangular Gcds lampshades and silver disc-shaped earrings. “wedding season,” she captioned the post. Quinci LeGardye is a Los Angeles-based freelance writer who covers culture, politics, and mental health through a black feminist lens. When she’s not writing or checking Twitter, she’s probably watching the latest K-drama or performing a concert in her car.

