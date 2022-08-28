Correa scores an 80th-minute goal to lift men’s football above Wright State





Next game: UC Riverside 02/09/2022 | 7:00 p.m. September 10. 02 (Friday) / 19:00 UC Riverside JACKSONVILLE, FL. Jacksonville Men’s Football Midfielder Olivier Correa scored in the 80se minute of Sunday’s game against Wright State to lift the Dolphins to their first win of the season. Starting the game similar to the Dolphins’ season opener last Thursday, the rain poured down and would cause problems for both teams in the first half. With the players struggling to move the ball under such adverse conditions, it was Jacksonville who commanded most of the first half, preventing Wright State from shooting for the first 30 minutes. As the horn sounded at half time, nothing separated the two teams and they looked to the second half for more favorable weather conditions. While the weather would improve for the start of the second, the game would eventually be halted for just under 45 minutes due to lightning in the Jacksonville area. At the recovery in the 66e minute, the ‘Phins returned to the field with a vengeance and were determined to score the go-ahead goal with time running out. With just ten minutes left to play, the Dolphins did just that, as david robinson threw a ball from the right side of the box which was redirected off Correa’s foot, the left post, and inside. The final ten minutes grew in intensity as the Dolphins defended valiantly to protect their one-goal lead, and after 90 minutes the scoreboard showed 1-0 in favor of JU. senior goalkeeper Eduardo Thome was a big reason for the Dolphins’ ability to hold onto their lead, making two saves en route to a clear-cut win. The win marks Thome’s second win in goal for the ‘Phins and his second clean sheet as well. Correa, who scored the fourth game-winning goal of his career, took his career tally to nine, and the assist of david robinson was his first point in a Dolphin uniform. The Dolphins are now gearing up for a few days of practice before hosting UC Riverside on Friday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. The game will take place at Southern Oak Stadium and will mark the final game of JU’s three home games to start the season.

