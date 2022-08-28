Fashion
2022 VMAs red carpet: MTV Video Music Awards stars make fashion statements ahead of live show
Lizzo took center stage Sunday night as MTV celebrated the music videos and artists who created the sounds of the year at the Video Music Awards in New Jersey.
The “Good as Hell” singer wore a strapless black Jean Paul Gaultier Couture gown with puffy fabric across her chest, which draped in a dramatic train. Her makeup artist, Alexx Mayo, slicked her hair away from her face and she wore matching gold triple earrings with a lip ring.
The red carpet was buzzing with A-list stars ahead of the show at the Prudential Center, which marks the program’s return to live for the first time since 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns forced productions to restructure ceremonies price reduction.
‘Bachelorette’ star Rachel Lindsay rocked a little black dress with fringed tassels as she posed for snaps before heading to the show.
Her “Bachelor Nation” friend Tayshia Adams opted for jewel tones as she slipped into a silky green number with a thigh-grazing slit.
Host LL Cool J walked the carpet wearing a smooth black leather ensemble, complete with matching t-shirt, black combat boots and sunglasses.
Her co-host, Jack Harlow, grabbed the memo in leather and wore a chocolate brown suit with lenses to complement the fashionable color scheme.
Harlow told pre-show host Kevin Kennay that he was “hungry and focused” heading into the big night.
“I haven’t won a lot of awards,” Harlow admitted before saying he was “hoping to clean up tonight” with eight nominations and the most decorated performer of the night.
When asked to describe his next performance, he used the word “Unforgettable”
The Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award is given to an artist who has consistently released videos that have had a significant impact on videos released by other artists and on pop culture in general. This year, the award goes to rapper Nicki Minaj.
“Nicki broke down barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative flair,” Bruce Gillmer, president of music, musical talent, programming and events at Paramount+, said in a statement. communicated. “She changed the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continues to be unapologetically Nicki.”
Minaj not only receives the coveted award, but she also returns to the VMAs stage after being absent for four years. She is expected to perform a medley of her greatest hits and she is thrilled to have her fans tuning in.
“Getting the Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 #VMAs!” she wrote on Instagram. “You DO NOT!!!! I REPEAT!!!! You do NOT want to miss my performance.”
Kane Brown exclusively told Fox News Digital “it’s a huge honor” to make history as the first male country music artist to perform at the awards show.
“I feel like we all have moments and memories watching the shows and the collaborations,” he said. “It’s such an iconic show to be a part of, and I feel so honored that they asked me. I can’t say too much, but I can say they can expect this be something they’ve never seen before.”
Speaking with Fox News Digital, Brown struggled to decide which artist he is most eager to see and which artist he would like to collaborate with in the future.
“I don’t even know if they’ve revealed the full lineup yet, but there are too many amazing performances to pick just one,” Brown explained. “I love doing collaborations. I always feel like different artists always have different things to contribute, and it’s such a great creative space when you can walk into a room and learn and grow from each other. and create something their fans and yours are too proud of.”
Artists nominated for the night’s most coveted award, Video of the Year, include Doja Cat for ‘Woman’, Drake for ‘Way 2 Sexy’, Ed Sheeran for ‘Shivers’, Harry Styles for ‘As It Was ”, Lil Nas X and Harlow for “Industry Baby” and Olivia Rodrigo for “brutal”.
