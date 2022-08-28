Bride-to-be falls in love with $200 wedding dress she bought online – but not everyone is convinced

A bride-to-be has revealed her delight after trying on a wedding dress she bought online for $200 – but not everyone is convinced.

Madi Hannah, known as Little Miss Maddison on TikTok, was eager to unbox the dress when it arrived in the mail.

The dress was wrapped in black plastic and duct tape when it arrived – and looked more like a basketball than an elegant dress.

“That’s what you get for ordering a dress online for your wedding,” she laughed.

A bride-to-be was thrilled after trying on the wedding dress she bought for $200 online

The young woman tried on dresses in boutiques but couldn’t imagine spending more than $2,000 on a dress for her big day.

“I was shaking with emotion,” she admitted, recalling the moment she finally got to see the dress for the first time.

“Crush on this non-traditional vintage pink and blue wedding dress,” she added.

Madi is getting married in three months – which means she must have liked the dress as she ran out of time to choose another one.

“It’s so fluffy, it’s exactly what I was hoping for,” she said, holding it up to the camera.

“I’m so happy with the results and happy that I trusted the process.”

Madi revealed that she always thought she would opt for a “cookie cutter wedding dress”, something white and timeless.

Madi looked nervous as she opened the well-wrapped package

But the more she tried on traditional dresses, the more she realized that was not what she wanted at all.

The wedding dress reveal video has been viewed by more than 27 million people on the video streaming platform.

And while most of them left admiring comments about the young woman, others revealed their true feelings about the dress.

“You look like a little bo-peep is that a joke,” one woman wrote.

“I guess if you’re happy – but girl it looked better upside down,” said another.

“You look like some kind of extravagant Christmas ham,” added a third.

While others have compared her to “the doilies, grandma’s curtains and the good witch from the Wizard of Oz”.

But for every “hate”, three other people commented on how much they loved the look.

“You look ethereal, like a beautiful fairy queen,” said one woman.

“You look fantastic and I am DEEPLY obsessed with this dress,” another said.

Madi also shared a video of the white dresses she tried on and the reaction she received from her loved ones.

‘Pretty, and looks good but is it really you?’ we wondered.

She decided to “follow her instincts” and opt for the unusual $200 dress that fits her spirit.