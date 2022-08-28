MSOC posts 6-1 win over Utah Tech





Next game: FUS 02/09/2022 | 7:05 p.m. FloSports September 10. 02 (Friday) / 7:05 p.m. FUS Milwaukee men’s soccer team The Marquette (1-1-0, 0-0-0 BIG EAST) picked up their first victory of the 2022 campaign on Sunday afternoon at Valley Fields, posting a 6-1 victory over Utah Tech. “If you had asked me before the game what would be a good result, I would have answered a win and a win scoring a lot of goals, and we did that,” Marquette’s head coach said. Louis Bennett . “We thought there were some really good performances tonight. We were incredibly disappointed with Thursday, then we came on Sunday and decided we were going to play like this.” The Golden Eagles used a fierce attacking start to set the tone and establish an early lead, scoring four of their six goals in the first 25 minutes of action. The first goal came less than two minutes into the game, as the senior midfielder Zyan Andrade connected on a pass from a freshman forward Abdul Karim Pare . After the Trailblazers scored their only goal of the game in the fifth minute, it was all Marquette the rest of the way. Paré scored Marquette’s first career goal in the ninth minute, followed by a Lukas Sunesson goal in the 12th minute, his second of the year. Andrade got on the board again in the 26th minute on an assist from the first-year midfielder Mitar Mitrovic the first multi-goal game of his career. Graduate striker Brooklyn Merl was behind United’s last two goals of the game, scoring first in the 44th minute to send the Golden Eagles into the half with a 5-1 advantage and then again in the 84th minute. As a team, MU scored 24 shots including 15 on goal. It was the most shots taken by a Marquette team since attempting 25 on August 30, 2019 against Alabama Birmingham. They limited the Trailblazers to just six. NEXT: The Golden Eagles will stay at home as they host the USF Bulls (0-1-0) on Friday, September 2 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Valley Fields. Follow Marquette’s men’s soccer program on social media by following on Twitter (@MarquetteSoccer) and Instagram (@MarquetteSoccer) and “like” on Facebook (/MarquetteSoccer).

