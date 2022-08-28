Photos: The best fashion from the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet





Characteristic fashion 2022 MTV Video Music Awards: Best Red Carpet Fashion The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet is currently underway, with stars including Lizzo, Blackpink, Jack Harlow and more stepping out for the big night.

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet is currently underway, with stars including Lizzo, Blackpink, Jack Harlow and more stepping out for the big night. Unlike other award shows, the VMAs are where we see a majority of stars really let loose as a platform to show off their sense of style and personality; usually wearing more fun, sultry, and outfits over formal suits and ball gowns. Fashion history has already been written by stars such as Lil’ Kim, who stepped out in a purple one-sleeve jumpsuit with a shell nipple in 1999 and Lady Gaga in an infamous meat dress in 2010. This year’s event, to be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, will see performances from Lizzo, Blackpink and Bad Bunny along with Nicki Minaj, Harlow and LL Cool J. For keen-eyed celebrity fashion watchers , style darlings such as Doja Cat, Harry Styles, Olivia Rodrigo among others who have been nominated for awards this year, could very well close the “black” carpet. This story will be updated throughout the night. Host LL Cool J went for a tried-and-true look, opting for an all-black ensemble, beanie, sunglasses and custom ‘Cool J’ dusters. Credit: Andrés Kudacki/AFP/Getty Images Wearing a custom silver Zigman dress, Chloe Bailey dazzled as she walked – with her intricate bustier and leg slit bringing the drama. Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images In an apparent homage to Lil Kim’s famous 1999 VMAs outfit, Anitta dared to go bare in an asymmetrical red corset and artistic nipple cover. Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Ethan Torchio de Maneskin, Victoria De Angelis, Damiano David and Thomas Raggi brought their fluid style to the black carpet, complete with heart-shaped nipple covers, sparkly capes and sheer corsets. Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Sabrina Carpenter chose a sparkling black Moschino dress that was adorned with rainbow flowers and cutouts at the hips. Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP This girl is lying Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Blackpink’s Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Ros hit the carpet wearing four different yet complementary black outfits. Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Actor Colton Haynes looked impossible to miss in an acid green flared suit, complete with wrapped blazer, diamond brooch and platform shoes. Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Justina Valentine shone on the black carpet in a dazzling rainbow jumpsuit, paired with matching gloves. Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Nominee and host Jack Harlow skipped the standard black suit and chose a chocolate leather ensemble, complete with an unusual high-necked shirt in a similar hue. Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Top image: Lizzo (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/style/article/2022-vmas-red-carpet/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos