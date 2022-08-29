Dove Cameron wears strapless floral dress with belt at MTV VMAs 2022





Best New Artist and Pre-Show Performer nominee Dove Cameron came to serve up a particularly unique look at tonight’s MTV VMA Awards ceremony in Newark, New Jersey. The Boyfriend and Breakfast singer paired a strapless floral dress with three belts, one around her neck, another across her bust and a third at her waist. She wore her brown hair in twin braids. Arthur Holmes//Getty Images Cameron’s appearance at the MTV VMAs comes days after the music video for Breakfast was released, exploring an inverted world following the reversal of Roe v. Wade. She reflected on her Best New Artist nomination in an interview with Cosmopolitan released over the weekend and how much it means to her after the viral success of Boyfriend. I remember waking up to a bunch of texts like “Congratulations on the nomination!” And I absolutely had no idea It’s really wonderful, something that recognizes the work I’ve done, she said. I’m still, like, two feet in front of me, folding laundry, writing in 100 journals, and trying to get through my day, that the awareness of others perceiving me is pretty dim. And I know that sounds funny to someone whose job is to make things and then put them out into the world, but I think because I’m obsessed with making things, it’s like boil 100 pots. When someone says, Oh, yeah, I saw your thing. I’m still like what? Oh that’s right. Yes, there are cameras when we filmed this show. And so I was really shocked. I think I probably cried, and I called my mom and said, Mom, you don’t understand, that’s the biggest problem. I’m very emotive. Boyfriend was such a surprise to me, the way it turned out, and I didn’t expect anyone to hear it, let alone play it on mainstream radio or have any impact, she continued. The fact that it’s a queer song, and that I’m probably nominated this year based on that queer song, is all the more significant because I think it connects us all, and I feel like only exist for human connection. So it’s very exciting. I’m still trying to understand. Alyssa Bailey is the senior news and strategy editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees coverage of celebrities and royals (particularly Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton). She previously held positions at In the style and Cosmopolitan. When she’s not working, she loves running in Central Park, getting people to #ootd pictures of her, and exploring New York.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.elle.com/culture/celebrities/a41010829/dove-cameron-dress-mtv-vmas-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

