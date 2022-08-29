A transgender bride said she felt ‘euphoric’ wearing her bespoke sheer wedding dress

Insider spoke to Jamie Pandit about her marriage.Ikonica

Jamie Pandit and Phil Silva got married on August 28, 2021.

Pandit, who is transgender, wore a custom see-through dress with a three-dimensional appliqué.

The dress also featured removable sleeves and a removable train.

Jamie Pandit had been dreaming of the perfect wedding dress for years.

Pandit33, a content creator, met her husband, Phil Silva, a 40-year-old restaurateur, on Bumble in 2016 in Toronto, Canada, where they still live today.

Pandit told Insider that she and Silva fell hard and fast for each other and were already in love on their third date, which scared her because she didn’t reveal herself first transgender.

“At that time, because I was living underground and posing as a cisgender girl, I didn’t really accept my trans identity,” she said. “But obviously the moment came when I was like, ‘Oh my God, we’re falling in love. Things are happening so fast. And I have to tell him. “”

Pandit said she was “scared because I didn’t want to lose love”, but her worries quickly faded after her revelation to Silva.

“He said he fell in love with me for who I am,” she told Insider. “He said, ‘I see you. And that’s what matters. “”

Silva proposed to Pandit in 2019, and they planned their wedding for August 28, 2021.

Jamie Pandit and Phil Silva have been together since 2016.Ikonica

Although they were excited to plan their wedding, Pandit said it was also stressful for her and Silva both because of the pandemic and because Pandit revealed himself to friends, Silva’s family and to the public during their engagement.

Pandit told Insider that receiving negative comments online and dealing with rejection from some of those close to her, especially during such an exciting time in her life, “was very difficult.” But one of the reasons she came out while engaged was that she wanted to feel like herself at her wedding, she continued.

“I didn’t want people to come to our wedding not really knowing who I am and who we are as a couple,” she said. “We wanted to celebrate this wedding very loudly and proudly.”

Pandit’s wedding dress was a big part of the celebration

Although she wasn’t always sure she would find someone to spend her life with, Pandit said she had been dreaming of her ideal wedding dress for years.

While shopping, it was hard to find a dress that lived up to her fantasy. So Pandit ended up having her dream dress made by Lee Petra Grebenau through bridal powder.

The essential dress was covered in three-dimensional floral appliqués, which were offset by a textured sweetheart neckline. The corset-style bodice gave way to a fitted skirt.

Pandit’s dress also had two removable parts: a fire off-the-shoulder train and sleeves.

Jamie Pandit’s dress was custom made.Ikonica

Pandit told Insider that every detail of the dress has symbolic meaning for her.

For her, the floral vines covering the dress symbolized growth. She said she wanted the sheer details to speak of the years when she didn’t feel “sexy or feminine”, and felt the subtle shimmering beads on the dress brought out all the light she has in her. his life now.

“I dreamed about these details for years and years, even though I felt like it wouldn’t happen to me,” she said.

When she finally got to wear the dress on her wedding day, Pandit was emotional.

“I definitely started crying as soon as I saw myself,” she said. “I think for every bride, when you put on your wedding dress, it’s special.”

“I remember my first dress that I put on when I started transitioning,” Pandit said. “It was red, and I still remember how euphoric it was. And I think that’s the same feeling I got when I put my dress on. It felt like it was more than a dress.”

The dress was a dream come true for Jamie Pandit.Ikonica

Pandit and Silva’s photographer, TH Jackson Huang of Ikonicacaptured her beauty.

Pandit paired the dress with jimmy choo shoes for the ceremony and Louboutin for the reception, as well as Mark the whip jewelry. She wore a long veil and Tania is styled her hair in loose waves. Pandit added pearls and silk flowers to her hair for the reception.

And for her makeup, Pandit opted for a natural, rosy look created by Angel.

Pandit said walking down the aisle was important to her

Pandit and Silva got married at copper streama golf club in Kleinburg, Ontario, where the metaphysical minister Aaron Milic officiated the wedding.

Rias designs planned and provided flowers for the wedding, which included ribbons in the colors of the transgender flag in Pandit’s bouquet, and Event graffiti made their floor plan. The couple hired EPS as a videographer.

Pandit told Insider that it was important to her that she walk down the aislebecause she left home when she was only 16 years old.

“Even though I now have the support and acceptance of my parents, I felt like for most of my life I had to take care of myself and be my own advocate,” Pandit said. “I really wanted to walk alone to honor my journey for myself.”

“During this walk, I was thinking how lucky and privileged I was to even be able to do this,” she said, adding that she hoped to inspire “the little Jamies who hopefully will see this wedding and know “it can happen to them too.”

Pandit said walking down the aisle alone also allowed her to fully focus on Silva, whom she loved.

Jamie Pandit and Phil Silva on their wedding day.Ikonica

Silva wore a white tuxedo jacket to the wedding with black pants, and his cufflinks bore the transgender flag, Pandit said.

He didn’t see her before the ceremony, so Silva was emotional when Pandit walked into their ceremony. “He just couldn’t take his eyes off me,” Pandit said. “It made me feel so beautiful.”

AB Limousine provided transportation for the wedding. Fruit Cakes makes the couple’s wedding cake. DJ Franky J. was the couple’s DJ, while Platinum Entertainment provided audio, visual and lighting services for the event.

They also had the saxophonist smooth jay and performances by samba dancers from Dance Vibration and Bollywood dancers from Shadow Entertainment.

Pandit and Silva’s wedding has gone viral on social media

Pandit shared videos from her wedding day on TikTok, and several of them the videos went viral in December 2021, with a get 10 million views.

The video responded to a comment suggesting his in-laws didn’t attend the wedding, showing a clip of Phil and his parents entering the ceremony with the caption, “They were there proudly and with lots of love.”

She said it was sometimes a little overwhelming to have so much attention on her day, especially when she received negative or harassing comments. She went on to say that she hopes that sharing her and Silva’s life publicly can help people live more authentically themselves.

“It’s even hard to find love, and then hard to find someone who will love you publicly and openly without wanting to hide your identity,” she explained, explaining why she thinks it’s important to share her relationship online.

Jamie Pandit and Phil Silva’s wedding has gone viral multiple times on TikTok.Ikonica

“I can say with confidence that my husband chooses me every day,” Pandit said. “We face the world together.”

But above all, Pandit says she loves having married her best friend.

“I feel like I’m with my best friend and partner in crime,” she said. “He’s always the first person I want to share news with. He’s my biggest support system.”

