The 2022 MTV VMAs Best Dressed: Red Carpet Photos





The MTV Video Music Awards always bring out some seriously daring fashion from the celebrities in attendance. Some risque looks totally pay off while others end up being fun. And the worst thing a star can do? Show up in something boring! Keep reading for the best and worst dressed stars at the 2022 VMAs. The night promises to be filled with fashion phenomena, like Nicki Minaj will win the coveted Video Vanguard Award. In the past, her VMA looks have run the gamut, from a Barbiecore pink vinyl catsuit to a plunging cream bodysuit with a completely sheer skirt. Nicki always shows off a lot of cleavage with her outfits, and her red carpet look will likely be something to die for, ahead of the costumes for her song medley during her show. Lizzo always makes a statement with everything she wears, from award shows to the Met Gala. At the 2021 VMAs, she let everyone know how literal sexy she was by wearing a strapless red sequin bodycon dress with the word Siren written all over it in silver sequins. She added a large red feather boa for added glam while wearing her hair in a sleek bun. Hopefully, fans will once again wow fans with her red carpet look. The Good as Hell singer will perform during the show and is up for four VMAs, including Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for About Damn Time. Fans will be eagerly waiting to see which couples hit the red carpet together and if anyone can top the incredible fashion that has arrived in 2021 thanks to two celebrity pairs. Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian made their red carpet debut at the VMAs, with the reality star wearing a strapless leather mini dress with a lace-up front. The pair put on a passive PDA screen and would eventually get engaged less than two months later. The other couple who set the red carpet on fire were Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. The rocker wanted his fiancé-to-be to appear naked and she did what he wanted, wearing a see-through Mugler dress. He was like, you’re gonna be naked tonight, said Megan entertainment tonight at the time, adding, I was like, whatever you say, dad! while pointing to the lead singer of Bloody Valentine. Hopefully some of the 2022 VMAs stars will find a way to outdo the now-iconic red carpet Megans. Scroll down to see the best and worst dressed at the 2022 MTV VMAs.

