Dark, Moody Glamor Won the Red Carpet at This Year’s MTV VMAs





The MTV VMAs red carpet has a history of creating memorable and awe-inspiring outfits. I mean, it’s the birthplace of Lady Gagas’ meat dress, to cry out loud! The step and rehearsal of the annual musical ceremonies is not synonymous with subtle or clean words. However, this year some of Hollywood’s top performers have changed things up and adopted a slightly stealthier MO. a surprisingly dark, yet still glamorous vibe at the event. Yet despite the understated color scheme, these were anything but dull. Lizzo kicked things off on the carpet when she appeared wearing a voluminous dress from Jean Paul Gaultiers’ spring 2022 couture collection, designed by Glenn Martens. The romantic off-the-shoulder look was a cloud of pleated fabric and couldn’t help but turn heads. Blackpinks Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Ros continued that energy when they later emerged in black ensembles from Dior, Saint Laurent, Chanel and Celine (all the brands they are the faces of, no less). Their fabrications, whether in lace or chunky wool, were an unexpected departure from the vampy, skin-wearing designs that many pop stars wear to the VMAs. Even at night, men adopted a calmer fashion sensibility. Host Jack Harlow wore a sleek Herms leather suit, paired with a structural turtleneck underneath. The ever-stylish group Maneskin, who will perform tonight, chose flamboyant black Gucci ensembles with corsets, capes and sequins they wore. Compared to years past, when the VMAs could blind you with the array of shiny looks, this new color palette was a fresh change that made you focus on silhouettes and details. All black isn’t boring; instead, it can be downright romantic.

