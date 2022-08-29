Taylor Swift stuns in jeweled backless dress at 2022 MTV VMAs





By ETCanada.com Staff.



Taylor Swift may not like the gold rush, but she clearly has no aversion to crystals. The singer, 32, turned heads on the 2022 MTV VMAs red carpet on Sunday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, stepping out in a bejeweled mini dress. ALSO: Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’ qualifies for 2023 Oscar race

Designed by Oscar de la Renta – a Swift favourite, who also carried de la Renta to the 63rd Grammy when she won album of the year for Folklore – the backless dress was resplendent with cutouts. The “Wildest Dreams” singer kept things modest thanks to the dress’ lining that closely matched her skin tone. Swift teamed the dress with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and silver Christian Louboutin sandals embellished with crystals to match the dress. Taylor Swift arrives at the 2022 MTV VMAs at the Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.

—Gotham/WireImage/Getty

Taylor Swift attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.

—Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

Although he won’t be performing at the 2022 VMAs, Swift is nominated for multiple awards for “All Too Well: The Short Film.” Although Swift said the short is definitely not a music video, it’s nominated for Video of the Year, Best Long Form Video, Best Direction (Swift directed the project), Best Cinematography ( Rina Yang) and Best Editing (Ted Guard). ALSO: ‘The Twilight Saga: New Moon’ director admits ‘I’m kicking myself’ for turning down Taylor Swift cameo request

The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer previously won the 2020 VMA Best Direction award for her video “The Man.” She was also nominated for “You Need to Calm Down” in 2019 and “Willow” in 2021.

