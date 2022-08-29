Chlo wears a silver dress with the highest leg slit at the 2022 MTV VMAs





Chlo Bailey punches the money at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The singer arrived at tonight’s festivities channeling Goddess energy in an all-metal dress. The silver-beaded piece featured a black mesh bustier, draped around the waist and a thigh-high slit. Her accessories were equally dazzling, including her diamond leaf bracelet, diamond rings and dazzling manicure. Dimitrios Kambouris//Getty Images Dimitrios Kambouris//Getty Images Chlo’s debut solo single, “Have Mercy,” is up for an award tonight in the Best R&B category. She is also one of tonight’s presenters, alongside Ashley Graham, Avril Lavigne, Dove Cameron, Lili Reinhart, and more. More from Harper’s BAZAAR The singer released “Have Mercy” in September 2021 and performed the single for the first time at last year’s VMAs. This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Chle performs “Have Mercy” | 2021 VMAs | MTV To watch She has already spoken to MTV on making the song’s explosive music video. “Men can glorify ass in their videos. I want to do that in a clever way that’s really fun and beautiful,” she told the outlet. “I think it’s so great that women can claim ownership of their bodies and not let the world do it. We can do it however we want.” The video’s visuals relied on a “modern-day jellyfish” mythos, Chlo explained. “I wanted it all to be about the ass, but in an artistic way,” she continued. “I think it’s so cool how women have this amazing power. They can leave men in a trance with their bodies and their minds and the way they behave.” Chelsey Sanchez is associate editor at HarpersBAZAAR.comwhere she covers pop culture, politics and social movements.

