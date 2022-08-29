Fashion
Best Celebrity Red Carpet Fashion Photos
Lizzo.
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards was eventful, to say the least, bringing Olivia Rodrigos VMA debut, a scorching performance from Lil Nas X and a solid amount of wins for both, not to mention the celebrity beef happening in real time on the red carpet. When it comes to the 2022 VMAs, I hope the most drama on the red carpet comes from the looks. Please give us something that cannot be found on SHEIN. Below, nominated musicians and performers like Lil Nas X, Lizzo, and Blackpink walk the red carpet at the Prudential Center, along with presenters/hosts Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow, and LL Cool J. Now, who’s got the best look!
Lizzo.
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Lil Nas X.
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Taylor Swift.
Photo: Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic
April Lavigne.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global
Spicy red peppers.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global
LLCool J.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global
Jack Harlow.
Photo: Cindy Ord/WireImage
BLACKPINK.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global
Sabrina Charpentier.
Photo: Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic
Mneskin.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global
Becky G.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global
Bob the Drag Queen.
Photo: Cindy Ord/WireImage
Billy Eichner.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global
Dove Cameron.
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global
Dylan O’Brien.
Photo: Cindy Ord/WireImage
Tate McRae.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global
Doechii.
Photo: Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic
Conan Grey.
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Khalid.
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Chloe
Photo: Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic
Dixie D’Amelio.
Photo: Cindy Ord/WireImage
Change Monet X.
Photo: Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic
Lili Reinhart.
Photo: Cindy Ord/WireImage
Kerri Colby.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global
Snoop Dogg.
Photo: Cindy Ord/WireImage
Betty Who.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global
Gap.
Photo: Cindy Ord/WireImage
Tayshia Adams.
Photo: Cindy Ord/WireImage
sound mode.
Photo: Cindy Ord/WireImage
Justine Valentine.
Photo: Andres Kudacki/AFP via Getty Images
Baby Rexha.
Photo: Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic
Colton Haynes.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global
DJ Diamond Invitation.
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Trina Njoroge.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global
Nev Schulman and Laura Perlongo.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global
Ashley Graham.
Photo: Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images
Chris Olson.
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Drusky.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Globe
Blackbear and Michele Maturo.
Photo: Andres Kudacki/AFP via Getty Images
The sauce.
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
