Best Celebrity Red Carpet Fashion Photos

Lizzo.
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards was eventful, to say the least, bringing Olivia Rodrigos VMA debut, a scorching performance from Lil Nas X and a solid amount of wins for both, not to mention the celebrity beef happening in real time on the red carpet. When it comes to the 2022 VMAs, I hope the most drama on the red carpet comes from the looks. Please give us something that cannot be found on SHEIN. Below, nominated musicians and performers like Lil Nas X, Lizzo, and Blackpink walk the red carpet at the Prudential Center, along with presenters/hosts Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow, and LL Cool J. Now, who’s got the best look!

Lizzo.
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Lil Nas X.
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Taylor Swift.
Photo: Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

April Lavigne.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

Spicy red peppers.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

LLCool J.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

Jack Harlow.
Photo: Cindy Ord/WireImage

BLACKPINK.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

Sabrina Charpentier.
Photo: Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

Mneskin.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

Becky G.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

Bob the Drag Queen.
Photo: Cindy Ord/WireImage

Billy Eichner.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

Dove Cameron.
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

Dylan O’Brien.
Photo: Cindy Ord/WireImage

Tate McRae.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

Doechii.
Photo: Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

Conan Grey.
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Khalid.
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Chloe
Photo: Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

Dixie D’Amelio.
Photo: Cindy Ord/WireImage

Change Monet X.
Photo: Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

Lili Reinhart.
Photo: Cindy Ord/WireImage

Kerri Colby.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

Snoop Dogg.
Photo: Cindy Ord/WireImage

Betty Who.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

Gap.
Photo: Cindy Ord/WireImage

Tayshia Adams.
Photo: Cindy Ord/WireImage

sound mode.
Photo: Cindy Ord/WireImage

Justine Valentine.
Photo: Andres Kudacki/AFP via Getty Images

Baby Rexha.
Photo: Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

Colton Haynes.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

DJ Diamond Invitation.
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Trina Njoroge.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

Nev Schulman and Laura Perlongo.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

Ashley Graham.
Photo: Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images

Chris Olson.
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Drusky.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Globe

Blackbear and Michele Maturo.
Photo: Andres Kudacki/AFP via Getty Images

The sauce.
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

