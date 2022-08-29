Stylist Reveals Wardrobe Pieces Every Man Should Own To Create 75 Different Suit Looks

A men’s fashion and lifestyle influencer has revealed the exact pieces every man should have in his wardrobe to create at least 75 different looks.

Hungo Queyoun Makorfrom Texas, recently went viral for sharing the five types of formal suits every man should own and why.

“Trust me, you’ll be ready for any occasion,” the influencer said in a Instagram reel.

Makor then clarified that all men should own black, navy, gray, brown and tan suits.

“After you get those five suits, you get two white, beige, cream, and powder blue shirts,” he said.

He added, “After that, you can make 75 different suits with these jumpsuits, because every one of those pants goes with every jacket.”

Makor’s wardrobe suggestions can be adapted to any occasion, be it a wedding, work or social event.

The influencer claimed that extremely versatile pairings have saved her a lot of time in the past.

“The beige pants will go with the brown jacket and the brown pants will go with the gray jacket,” he said.

And to top it all off, ‘Black pants go with absolutely everything.’

Some commentators worried about the amount of money it would take to amass such a collection.

“So all I need is money?” one person asked sarcastically.

‘Forget colors – silver goes with everything.’

In total, owning the five colors of the costumes with the shirts can represent 75 different outfit combinations for all kinds of events.

But others assured them that the suits were investment pieces that were bought over time rather than all at once.

“It’s a great video, and it doesn’t matter if you take five years to buy all the costumes – these looks are classic,” one man said.

“You can also buy costumes at a thrift store, and most thrift stores have high-quality clothing (if slightly worn).”

Thousands of people thanked Makor for the video and offered suggestions based on personal experiences.

“The only thing I would add are two black shirts, but otherwise it’s perfect, you can never go wrong with these outfits,” one man said.

“Thank you very much, I will start my costume journey now.”

“Great suggestions, but make sure the costume fits…that’s the most important part,” added a third.