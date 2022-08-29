Fashion
Lizzo Brings High Fashion Drama in Black Dress and Matching Lipstick to the 2022 VMAs
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Lizzo arrived!
The Special The 34-year-old entertainer served up a head-turning red carpet look that’s hot “off the runway” when she arrived at the 2022 on Sunday MTV VMAs in Newark, New Jersey.
The superstar wore a voluminous black Jean Paul Gaultier Couture Spring/Summer 2022 dress, accessorized with matching black lipstick, a gold lip ring, layers of gold hoop earrings and a slicked back hairstyle.
And of course, she made a splash by sharing the moving dress on her Instagram.
She is nominated for four awards, including Song of the Year, Best Pop Song and Video For Good for “About Damn Time”, as well as Artist of the Year. Lizzo is also set to join a list of star performers at the awards show.
Lizzo has been dominating the red carpets lately, appearing on PEOPLE’s Best Dressed List at the 2022 BET Awards in June, where she served up old Hollywood glamor in a sparkling navy blue Gucci gown trimmed with black feathers with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. She finished the look with black Gucci platform heels.
Amy Susman/Getty Lizzo
The previous Grammy Award winner attended the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala in May, sporting a hand-embroidered black and gold coat with a matching dress by Thom Browne.
“It took 22,000 hours to make this coat, I’m so happy to be in it, I feel like a piece of art,” said Lizzo vogue of the look, in which she serenaded the red carpet with a gold flute.
Taylor Hill/Getty
Her too launched its own line of all-inclusive shapewear Yitty in April, celebrating “self-love, radical inner confidence, and effortless everyday wear.”
RELATED: Lizzo goes for drama in an embroidered coat and brings a special Met Gala accessory her flute!
Lizzo has already talked about kiss her body as she appeared on the cover of PEOPLE’s Women Changing the World issue. “I think I have a really sexy body! I’m a body icon, and I’m accepting it more and more every day,” she said in March.
“That may not be a person’s ideal body type, just like, say, Kim Kardashian may not be someone’s ideal, but she is an icon of the body and has created a standard of modern beauty,” Lizzo added. I am to do is step into my confidence and power to create my own standard of beauty. And one day it will be right the Standard.”
Lizzo’s final red carpet arrives as she prepares to embark on the special tourwith the North American leg kicking off on September 23 in Sunrise, Florida.
The VMAs are broadcast live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on MTV.
