Dress up your windows and walls at the Phillips Paint & Decorating Center | Readers’ Choice Award





Phillips Paint and Decor Winner: Place to buy paint, Place to buy window treatments, Place to buy rugs Phillips Paint and Decorating has been helping people dress their windows and walls for nearly 30 years and has been voted #1 choice for window treatments for 17 years in a row! Owner Jim Doran and his Certified Window Covering Consultants can help even the most overworked customers determine which products will work best for their windows at a price that fits their budget. Then their factory-trained installation team takes over and ensures a perfect fit and years of trouble-free service. Phillips is a full-service Hunter Douglas gallery offering the latest blinds, shades and shutters with a lifetime warranty. Their showroom is filled with full size displays so you can use the products and see how they will look in your home. Phillips also offers a fine selection of fabrics for their draperies, cornices and valances. Although most customers never need to use it, Phillips’ promise of the right choice can bring peace of mind when selecting a window covering. This guarantees that you will be completely satisfied with your Hunter Douglas purchase, or you can choose something else. Their paint department has also been voted number 1 on several occasions. They carry the full line of Benjamin Moore paint along with a wide selection of wallpaper and all the supplies you’ll need. If you need help choosing colors or choosing the right product, this is the place. And to complete the look, choose from one of their high-quality rugs, all 25% off retail every day. Phillips was also voted #1 in this category. The experts at Phillips Paint and Decorating are passionate about helping make every client project a success, they’ll give you the personal attention you won’t find anywhere else! For hours of operation or directions, visit their website at www.PhillipsDecorating.com Convenience, safety and energy efficiency! Currently, Phillips is offering great sale prices on the newest remote/automated blinds. Shades can be easily programmed to run on your schedule, giving you ultimate light control and energy savings. They even work with your voice assistant!

