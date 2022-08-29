Sabrina Carpenter goes bold in cutout dress at MTV VMAs | Arena

The 23-year-old singer adopted bold cutouts and floral prints for the awards show.
The singer wore a floor-length Moschino dress covered in colorful sequin flowers. The groovy feel of the dress was amplified by her dark eye makeup, black headband and wavy bangs.
But one of the boldest parts of the dress was the symmetrical cutouts on both hips, as well as a teardrop cutout on her sternum.
Carpenter isn’t nominated tonight, but she certainly made an impact with her red carpet look.
On the VMAs red carpet, Carpenter was asked who she was most looking forward to seeing at the Video Music Awards, and she had a quick and determined answer: NOIRPINK. It’s a bit like that for me. i am huge@BLACKPINKStan.
Many other musical artists arrived at the awards show with shocking and stunning looks on the red carpet, including Lizzowho wore an expansive dark blue couture dress and Becky G, whose dress had cutouts all the way down the side.
Carpenter has released his new album, emailsi can’t sendon July 15, with the lead single, “because I loved a boy”.
The 23-year-old singer and actress spoke to vogue about the album saying, “I hope if anyone has ever listened to my music before, and they listened to this album, they would come out of it feeling like they knew me better as a person.”
She explained that this album is very personal and emotional, which made her nervous about the release.
But Carpenter soon realized that “there’s a lot more power in vulnerability and insecurities, because those are the emotions that I think everyone was afraid to face, even if it didn’t make them no less real.
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards include performances by Conan GrayLizzo, BLACKPINK, Nicki Minaj, Eminem x Snoop Dogg, bad bunny, J Balvinand more.
Minaj is also honored with the Video Vanguard Award for her contributions to music. Past winners include Madonna, Beyonce, Rihanna, Justin Timberlakeand more big names.
