New CEOs lead revered Italian brands and aim for growth – WWD





MILAN — Each with a different agenda, the new CEOs will be watched as they leave their mark on some of Italy’s most revered and international brands, tasked with further developing their businesses. Versace owner Capri Holdings Ltd., through its chairman and chief executive John Idol, has touted the Milan-based fashion label’s growth potential as it strengthens its luxury positioning. Now a new CEO, Emmanuel Gintzburger, who left Alexander McQueen for Versace in March, is tasked with leading the brand’s expansion. During his tenure at McQueen, Gintzburger oversaw an aggressive retail expansion plan, with an ambitious strategy for the network and it could also be part of Capri’s vision for Versace in the future. Gintzburger succeeds Jonathan Akeroyd, Burberry’s new CEOand is the second McQueen veteran to become CEO of Versace. In March, Idol said Gintzburger “has a proven track record of building global fashion luxury houses.” Idol continued, “We believe Emmanuel’s vision for Versace will help us achieve our ambitions for the future. Versace already has strong momentum and Emmanuel’s leadership will help us further accelerate our plans and strengthen our strategic initiatives. Donatella Versace, the brand’s creative director, also touted Gintzburger’s track record in luxury. Diesel has also seen changes in the office corner, with Eraldo Poletto named global CEO of the OTB-controlled brand in July. Previously CEO of Diesel for North America, he succeeded Massimo Piombini. As former CEO of Salvatore Ferragamo and Stuart Weitzman, Poletto’s background meets OTB Chairman Renzo Rosso’s expectations to elevate Diesel’s luxury positioning as he eyes an IPO for OTB, which also controls Marni and Jil Sander, among others, in 2024. In February, as noted, OTB CEO Ubaldo Minelli touted Diesel’s first-year evolution under the creative direction of Glenn Martens, “laying the groundwork for a new phase of development that will place the brand in the alternative luxury segment, and it is attracting the interest of international customers. Diesel, after a reorganization and repositioning of its retail and wholesale channels, continues to be a core business for OTB, accounting for 45% of the total last year. In 2021, OTB’s revenue, including royalties, amounted to €1.53 billion (excluding non-recurring revenue of €130 million), up 16.2% compared to €1.31 billion in 2020 and in line with €1.53 billion in 2019. Revenue totaled €1.45 billion. euros, up 18% compared to 2020. Famous label Emilio Pucci is also going through a new phase of growth, and Belgian fashion executive Saar Debrou was joined in July as the Florentine brand transitions to a see-now, buy-now presentation model and price drops. frequent products. Pucci’s parent company, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, has commissioned Debrouwere to “accelerate the development of Pucci by combining its lifestyle and its seaside origins with the creative modernity brought by Camille Miceli, the new artistic director, whose first creations were a great success”. Stepping away from fashion weeks, Miceli unveiled her first designs for Pucci during a fun weekend of lunches, yoga classes and parties last April in Capri, the jet-set island where founder Emilio Pucci opened his first boutique in 1951. as tops, kaftans, leggings, straw bags and platform shoes were immediately available for purchase in Pucci boutiques, on pucci.com and at his exclusive Mytheresa partner. Debrouwere joins the Italian brand from Shanghai fashion house Icicle, where she was executive vice president, design and product, since 2020. Prior to that, she worked for Swedish fashion house Acne Studios, which she joined in 2012 as ready-to-wear. director of wear, studio and product, eventually becoming head of product in 2014.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/business-news/human-resources/new-ceo-italian-fashion-brands-versace-pucci-diesel-1235294149/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos