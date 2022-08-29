Taylor Swift attends the 2022 MTV VMAs in a crystal mini dress





This is not an exercise: the queen of pop has arrived. After much speculation about whether or not Taylor Swift will attend the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, we’re *thrilled* to let you know that Miss Still graced the black carpet with her presence. Taylor skipped the VMAs last year, despite being nominated for multiple awards, but she’s officially in attendance this year and we’re totally freaking out about it. Taylor stopped traffic on the MTV carpet with her highly anticipated appearance, wearing an Oscar de la Renta mini dress made entirely of silver crystal strands. The singer rocked a bare slip underneath, obviously, but the nude dress trend adored by celebrities is still going strong. Taylor’s sparkly little dress featured a halter neckline, strands of crystals draped over her arms for an off-the-shoulder effect, and a crazy open back decorated with two strands of crystals, you guessed it. Even her shoes matched the rest of her bling-out look. Cindy Ord//Getty Images Taylor wore her hair in a simple slicked up bun with her signature bangs swept to the side to show off the intricate details of her dress and matching silver earrings. She posed for the cameras with an extreme winged cat’s eye liner decorated with silver gemstones and finished her glam with her signature red lipstick. He was expelled//Getty Images Cindy Ord//Getty Images We had hoped that the 2022 MTV Awards could have been where Taylor and her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn (like, since 2016 for a long time) made their red carpet debut, but the two never quite worked out. on a carpet together, so it makes sense that Taylor decided to kill the VMAs red carpet solo. We’re only an hour away, and Taylor has already picked up a win for best long-form video. She is also favored to win the 2022 MTV Video of the Year award for All Too Well: The Short Film, starring Dylan OBrien (who is also attending the VMAs this year, looking very handsome in a Bode suit) and Sadie Sink. We’ll see what happens, fingers crossed for you, Taylor! This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Taylor Swift – Too good: the short film To watch Hannah is the associate fashion and e-commerce editor at Seventeen and covers everything related to style, shopping, culture and entertainment. Hannah has spent thousands of hours analyzing TikTok style trends, reviewing celebrity fashions, and reading vintage fashion magazines. Seventeen taught her how to dress when she was younger, and she now spends her working hours passing that skill on. On the weekends, you can find her buying books and drinking decaffeinated lattes. Follow Hannah on social media at @hannahohx.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.seventeen.com/fashion/celeb-fashion/a41011688/taylor-swift-sheer-crystal-mini-dress-2022-mtv-vmas/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos