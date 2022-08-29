Exclusive: IMG Reveals New York Fashion Week Lineup: The Shows – WWD





IMG, the official organizer and operator of New York Fashion Week: The Shows presented by Afterpay, has unveiled its lineup and event slate for September. NYFW: The Shows is produced by IMG Focus and will run September 9-14, live at Spring Studios and virtually on NYFW.com. For the fifth season in collaboration with IMG, The Black in Fashion Council Discovery Showrooms returns with a new lineup featuring Ajovang, Atelier NDigo, Harbison, Izayla, Jessica Rich, Kwame Adusei, Madame Adassa, Muehleder, Sammy B and Vavvoune. Additionally, designers from BIFC, Izayla, Adusei, Atelier NDigo, Muehleder and Sammy B will create a capsule collection and pop-up store in collaboration with Mailchimp, which will be available at Spring Studios and online. The buy now, pay later platform Afterpay has unveiled limited-edition NFTs, “The Keys to New York Fashion Week,” which give consumers access to limited-edition NFTs from Altu by Joseph Altuzarra, anOnlyChild, Jonathan Simkhai, Kim Shui and The Blonds only on Keys.NYFW.com. Each designer’s NFT serves as a digital collectible and also unlocks real-world product deliveries and exclusive experiences during NYFW: The Shows. All proceeds from the sale of designer NFT Keys will be donated to Free Arts NYC, bringing art and mentorship programs to children in underserved communities in New York City. Afterpay will also partner with Area and Kim Shui to unlock consumer access to their shows. NYFW: The Talks, IMG’s conversation series, will feature industry thought leaders on hot topics this season. Topics include “Navigating the new phygital era of fashion and art”, “Cultivating the future of Latinx designers”, “Mindfulness in fashion”, “The new faces of Indonesian fashion”, “The Long-Term Luxury of Sustainability” and “Ten Years of Costumes in New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Guide.” Among the activations, viewers can stop by Alo Yoga Wellness Sanctuary to receive free wellness treatments during fashion week to mark the debut of its Aspen collection, the brand’s first premium line. Keids will unveil its second exclusive capsule collection on the catwalk. UPS, returning to NYFW for its second season, will collaborate with Awake NY designer Angelo Baque to recognize the creative endeavors of exceptional designer talent with a connection to the Latino community. Additionally, the Lovesac and Alice + Olivia co-branded Mobile Concierge will tour Manhattan. Additionally, consumers can purchase tickets to shows such as Badgley Mischka, The Blonds and Dur Doux, among others at onlocationexp.com/new-york-fashion-week-tickets. Besides presenting sponsor Afterpay, other official partners are Alo Yoga, Cash App, Grand Marnier, Loveac, Mailchimp, Keds, Perrier, Tresemme, logistics partner UPS, innovation partner Yahoo and media partner E!. The digital destination for NYFW: The Shows is NYFW.com, for exclusive designer content, live fashion shows, cultural programming and commerce during NYFW. NYFW: The Shows features over 140 creator activations. Shows and presentations will also be presented on Runway360, the CFDA’s centralized hub. Followers can also get a front row seat to fashion week by following @NYFW on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

