Sabrina Carpenter’s 2022 VMAs Look Is Pure Flower Power





The VMAs are a chance for stars to showcase some of their funniest and most iconic fashion moments, and some celebs take the opportunity to do something funky (Lady Gagas meat dress anyone?) while others opt for a classic look that stands out. Based on her 2022 VMAs look, Sabrina Carpenter definitely got the job done. The Because I Liked a Boy singer came down to the red carpet in a totally groovy dress that featured daring cutouts and incredible sequin artistry. The Moschino maxi dress strikes the perfect balance between elegance and playfulness, which is no surprise since Moschino designer Jeremy Scott is known for it: high fashion with a bit of wry humor. It seems that the overall fabric of the dress was made up of black sequins, making even the background of the sequined flower shapes a shimmering work of art. Sequined flowers alternate colors in a vibrant pattern up to the hem of the dress. It’s a stunner for sure, but the best part of the dress, in my opinion, has to be the cutouts. Although the dress had a halter style neckline, there was a vertical cutout at the bust and two side cutouts which gave the dress dimension and made it look a bit more playful and youthful which is perfect for the red carpet VMA. Without the cutouts, the dress might have looked too formal for Carpenter. While the florals are definitely 70s, the overall glittery glam vibe of the outfit definitely had touches of the 80s. The pairing of the two decades and the playfulness of the look is another signature Jeremy Scott touch. Carpenter could definitely have made any hairstyle work for this dress, but she opted to keep the 70s vibe with long, soft blonde waves falling over her shoulders. Her curtain bangs are very Farrah Fawcett and the whole look came with a thick black headband. Sabrina Carpenters’ 70s floral vibe on the VMAs red carpet. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Carpenters glam was very inspired by mermaid eyes, which seems to be trending on the carpet with Dove Cameron also sporting a similar mermaid makeup look. However, Carpenters’ eye went a bit more on the smoky side, pumping out a darker shadow to create a cat-eye effect without drawing on the liquid eyeliner. She went with a berry-colored lip and just a bit of highlighter dusting her cheeks. Of course, we have to talk about the shoes. Although her dress draped to the floor, a small slit in the back of her dress showed off her black six-inch ankle strap heels. The effect of the sky-high stilettos made Carpenter look like a stunning statue on the carpet and ensured that the delicate sequin work on her dress didn’t drag or cling on itself. Overall, the look was one to watch and proved that Carpenter knows her way around the MTV VMAs black carpet. Although she’s not nominated tonight, I bet she will be next year and I bet Shell will keep showing up and showing up until then. Don’t miss a thing Be the first to know what’s trending, straight from Elite Daily

