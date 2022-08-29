Lizzo’s 2022 VMAs Red Carpet Look Is Sparking Memes





These jokes are “Good As Hell”. Lizzo was one of the first celebrities to arrive on the 2022 VMAs red carpet on Sunday, and in an outfit that has everyone talking on social media. The Truth Hurts hitmaker, 34, looked destined to be the most memorable attendee of the evening in her voluminous navy blue Jean Paul Gaultier Couture dress. Getty Images for MTV/Paramount G Lizzo was accessorized with show-stopping Lael Osness gloves and Jennifer Fisher jewelry, including multi-hoop earrings and even a faux lip ring. She also matched her lipstick to her dress and gloves, opting for a deep navy pout and slicked back hairstyle. Lizzo’s oversized look received mixed reviews on Twitter, where viewers compared it to a garbage bagbed linen, the evil “Little Mermaid” Ursula and more. A resemblance to Ursula was deemed uncanny, as both shades of blue, bold lips, and strapless dresses. Who let Lizzo dress like Ursula? a lamented Twitter account. Now I love Lizzo, but why did she just jump into a trash bag and stop him? somebody asked. Follow the 2022 VMAs with our up-to-date coverage: “When you get stuck folding your parachute”, another joked. Lizzo wore Jean Paul Gaultier Couture to the event. Getty Images for MTV/Paramount G joked a fourth, At least Lizzo can take a nap at the show if it gets boring since she brought her duvet. Rappers also watch comparisons received to Missy Elliots’ music video The Rain, in which she wore an instantly iconic black inflatable costume that still inspires Halloween costumes today. The “Truth Hurts” musician rocked the red carpet at the 2022 VMAs and inspired many memes. Getty Images for MTV/Paramount G Earlier today, the Texan fired back at comedian Aries Spears, who came under fire for comparing Lizzo to the st emoji and said, “You know, what kills me about women is the hypocrisy and the contradiction, while sweating profusely. Her followers were quick to defend the body-positive musician Lizzo performs her new single “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” at the awards show tonight and will most likely turn into another meme-worthy set later tonight.

