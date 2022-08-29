Strict dress codes give the wrong impression





What is the role of a school in our society? The job of administration and staff is to facilitate learning and promote a sense of community while helping students identify their interests and learn to make decisions. As parents, we expect our students to be treated fairly and to feel welcome and safe. There are many rules that help achieve these goals, including clothing restrictions aimed at safety. Yet the local school’s dress code appears to be primarily concerned with preventing male students and staff from being distracted by female bodies.

While on the surface the logic of dressing for success seems reasonable, emphasizing the importance of covering and hiding the female body contradicts the importance of self-love and building self-confidence. Rather, the idea that our school is a welcoming environment focused on educational excellence tells our students that the female body should be hidden. Strict dress codes inherently tell girls that they should be ashamed of their bodies, but what’s even more insidious is that they make girls feel like their bodies are sexual. The premise of a dress code implies that boys are unable to look at a girl without immature thoughts. As absurd as it may seem, school dress codes continue to target the female body by enforcing rules such as not exposing areas of skin between the neck and shoulders and asking girls as young as middle school not to reveal the neckline. This is an example of the Big Rapids Middle Schools student manual that objectifies the female body as a mere object of sexual desire and legitimizes boys’ inability to control their own thoughts and minds in the presence of the opposite sex. BRPS rules go so far as to state that a student’s bottom should not be exposed while wearing leggings. Rules like this unfairly target girls by going so far as to prohibit their simple silhouette. Frankly, girls don’t want to be viewed as sex objects any more than boys want to be construed as immature. Another concern is the evaluation of how a student dresses in relation to their academic performance. Whenever a strict dress code is enforced by staff, their education is interrupted while the student is asked to leave the classroom to change clothes. When a student is removed from class, the result is missed instruction and disregard for that student’s education. This situation is also embarrassing for the student and public embarrassment as a punishment for dressing questionably is demeaning and should not be allowed. Our schools need to move away from a culture of punishment and humiliation that expects girls to just wear longer shorts and baggier pants and towards a culture of fairness and respect. It’s no exaggeration to expect a district-wide policy that ensures equal treatment of bodies and expectations of respect. Rosemary Graham, big rapids

