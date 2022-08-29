US Soccer focused on key demos in marketing ahead of Men’s World Cup





Christian Pulisic is among the young stars who could connect with younger audiences.Images: getty With the FIFA World Cup in Qatar less than 100 days away, US Soccer is stepping up its promotional efforts. In addition to super-serving its core fans, the governing body is hyper-focused on promoting fandom among two specific demographics: Gen Z and Hispanic Americans. The national governing body believes it can reach both groups with messages highlighting the youth and diversity of this year’s U.S. men’s national team. “If you look at what the 23-man roster will ultimately be, it’s incredibly representative of this country,” said U.S. Soccer CMO David Wright. “It’s a really, really powerful development that you’ll see this campaign and mirror the overall strategy.” The federation’s bilingual marketing campaign, ‘Only Forward/Solo Pa’lante’, has been in effect since the start of World Cup qualifying last year and will serve as a rallying cry ahead of and during the World Cup this fall. Created in partnership with New York-based agency ICNCLST, the campaign aims to highlight the wide variety of backgrounds of players on the US men’s national team. “We have graphics, messages, videos, etc., that are both in Spanish and English, but more importantly, that address themes that are relevant to all of our audience bases: our Hispanic audience , our Gen Z, as well as our big, passionate fans,” said Kay Bradley, vice president of marketing for US Soccer. One such theme highlights and embraces the split household dynamic common to Hispanic Americans. “The majority of our Hispanic fans are second-generation Hispanics, so the dynamic within their household is that there may be someone who is a fan of Team USA, but a husband, daughter, wife or a mom or dad who is a fan of a team from a different country,” Bradley said. “We allow those fans to express themselves, we share those stories, and we celebrate that double fandom.” The federation has several big announcements planned between now and the World Cup aimed at generating buzz, including the unveiling of the team’s kit with Nike in mid-September and a roster reveal and drop-off event in early November. . There are also plans to unveil fashion collaborations with well-known designers before the tournament begins. During the World Cup, US Soccer will host watch parties across the country and encourage fans to gather to watch the USMNT, which failed to qualify for the event in 2018. Bradley said: “Our goal is to provide live looks, to get some attention during this one to keep the hype going on these events and to leave fans who might not be at some of the nights of all to see the energy and excitement and hopefully inspire them to join too.

