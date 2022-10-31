Fashion
Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause and G Flip Dress Up for Halloween
Chrishell Stause and her partner G Flip won the award for most creative Halloween outfits of the weekend.
The beloved couple dressed up on Saturday night and even paid a visit to the Selling Sunset star’s famous real estate office, The Oppenheim Group.
Chrishell wore one of her partner’s signature looks – a pair of baggy denim shorts with Calvin Klein underwear peeking over them, a skintight white singlet and a trucker cap.
Meanwhile, Australian singer G Flip donned their girlfriend’s little pink dress, paired with a Valentino Rockstud handbag and a pair of high heels.
The star wore her long locks in soft curls and a face full of makeup.
The couple had fun posing for Instagram photos and videos in Chrishell’s amazing dressing room before heading to theoffice where she films her hit TV show, Selling Sunset.
Inside the office, G Flip rang the iconic bell that Selling Sunset cast members ring when they make a massive multi-million dollar sale.
The funny outing comes after G Flip recently fired back at a troll who asked them, “Are you male?”
The singer and drummer, whose real name is Georgia Flipo, is non-binary and uses them/them pronouns, and does not identify as male.
They posted a screenshot on Instagram of the troll’s direct message and humorously responded by typing the lyrics to Nelly Furtado’s Maneater.
‘Maneater, make yourself work hard. Make you spend big, make you want all his love,’ the 28-year-old wrote, quoting the 2006 hit single.
The G-Flip star has gone up several notches since their performance at the AFL Grand Final halftime show, which they opened with a roaring drum solo.
They later returned to sing Are You Gonna Be My Girl by Jet, which may have been a reference to their relationship with Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause.
The 28-year-old posted a screenshot on Instagram of the troll’s direct message and humorously responded by typing out the lyrics to Nelly Furtado’s Maneater.
Christine Anu and Emma Donovan were then presented with a didgeridoo solo, which bled into Goanna’s Solid Rock.
While some viewers were no doubt happy to see underrepresented minority groups take center stage, others called it “woke” and said the voice was not up to par.
The high-pitched voice may be due to the notoriously poor acoustics of the MCG, where performers have struggled to hear each other during performances in the past.
The G-Flip star has gone up several notches since her performance at the AFL Grand Final halftime show, which she opened with a roaring drum solo
“That halftime show was pretty bad, it felt like they were trying to be woken up. Was it just me? a spectator complained.
‘Dreadful halftime show @AFL Grand Final. More on ticking then entertainment! We get lectures everyday about his entry into the sport,’ another tweeted.
“That halftime wake-up show was terrible. If you’re going to wake up, at least be good,’ said an enraged footy fan.
They later returned to sing Are You Gonna Be My Girl by Jet, which may have been a reference to their relationship with Netflix’s Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause (right).
“AFL Half-Time Entertainment on Promoting Indigenous Politics. The group is awful. So predictable,” said another.
Some called the half-time spectacle worse than Meatloaf’s infamous performance in the 2011 AFL Grand Final.
Despite the backlash, a few fans enjoyed the performance.
“Happy half show,” one tweeted, while ABC reporter Daniel Miles wrote, “Solid Rock!” Chills it was epic.
“G Flip doing Jets ‘Are You Gonna Be My Girl’ is delightfully cheeky,” another viewer said.
“Also historic, this is the first non-binary artist to perform the #AFLGrandFinal Half Time Show!”
The high-pitched voice may be due to the notoriously poor acoustics of the MCG, where performers have struggled to hear each other during performances in the past.
