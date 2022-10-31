Runners advance to MVC semifinals in thrilling fashion





Next game: in Valparaiso 03/11/2022 | Nov. 03 (Thu) at Valparaiso Story With less than a minute left in double overtime, Saraya Young scored a stunning solo goal to lead Murray State Women’s Soccer to a 2-1 victory over Southern Illinois in the Missouri Valley quarterfinals. Conference Sunday afternoon in Carbondale, Illinois. With the win, the Racers secure a spot in the Valley semi-finals in their first season in the league. After much of the game didn’t look promising for MSU after the Salukis took a 1-0 lead in the 32n/a minute, the Racers were able to once again find exploits at the end of the game. After a terrific run from Camille Barber down the right wing, Barber was able to deliver a perfectly placed cross to the head of Mary Hardy. Hardy would find the back of the net for his fourth goal of the year to level the score at 1-1 in the 80se minute. As the game was still tied at final settlement, post-season rules took place as both teams were scheduled for two 10-minute overtime periods. After the Racers created big chances throughout overtime, it would come down to the final 50 seconds of the game. After Hardy gained possession of the ball from SIU at the halfway line, it would soon pass to Young. The senior forward blasted her way through the entirety of the Salukis defense and fired a shot past the goalie to secure the win for Murray State. The Racers were able to control most of the team stats by winning the shot count 12-10 and having five shots on goal against the four Salukis. Jamie Skarupsky played all 110 minutes in goal for MSU and made three vital saves to keep Southern Illinois at bay. Four other runners had a full 110 minutes of play as Morgan Bodker, Audrey Henry, Hailey Cole and Sydney Etter worked the field full time. Hardy and Young join Lauren Payne and Sydney Etter as the team’s top scorers this season with four goals apiece. Barber gets his third assist of the season to join Hailey Cole and Audrey Henry for second on the list. MSU will now face top-seeded Valparaiso on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the semifinals of the MVC tournament in Valparaiso, Indiana. Listen to Coach Lodge after today’s HUGE win over SIU#The race is on pic.twitter.com/MnUCTQK0v7 — Murray State Soccer (@RacersSoccer) October 30, 2022 . Tied semi-final#The race is on pic.twitter.com/KH5QK3J6Fm — Murray State Soccer (@RacersSoccer) October 30, 2022

