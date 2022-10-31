Angels and Demons: Thoughts on Victoria’s Secrets

It all started with a revolutionary idea. American billionaire and business titan Leslie Wexner wanted to transform the fashion industry by designing clothes mainstream and affordable a fashion for the masses. In the early 1960s, he launched The limiteda brand that has enjoyed significant success due to its recycling of women’s haute couture fashion trends into budget-friendly, mass-produced garments.

Wexner’s early experiences marketing items for The Limited soon prompted him to recognize and capitalize on an all-too-common trend in the fashion and beauty industries: women are pressured to buy products marketed in accordance to current standards. beauty ideals and body standards. Wexner’s logic was simple: if you create the culture and control the standard of the body, you will also control the market. Thus, women are subject to a duality of existence, reduced to both merchandise and consumer. Wexner not only wanted to control the latest trends in clothing and fashion, but he wanted to be the sole dictator of what that meant. be sexy and feminine. In 1982, nearly 20 years after launching his brand The Limited, he set out to create a brand that would accomplish precisely that: Victorias Secret was born.

What started as a clothing and lingerie brand quickly turned into so much more. Following unethical Wexners, though efficient, marketing strategies, values ​​and brand influence have begun to permeate all sectors of society. YouTube videos documenting strict diets and exercise routines angels littered the internet. The advent of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 1995 quickly became a worldwide phenomenon, with millions of viewers. The impressionability of young girls was further exploited through the company’s introduction of Pink, a subset of the brand marketed to the young adult demographic age. All of these elements have combined to form a chilling narrative depicting the increasingly unrealistic ideal woman. Billboards and advertisements depicting these desirable qualities featured thigh gaps, exposed rib cages, and very thin models that all preached the same message: It’s sexy. It’s seductive. It’s feminine.

The vast majority of brands’ success relied heavily on these marketing tactics. opt-out message and advertising. By including such a limited range of body types and ethnicities in their campaigns, marketing strategists have crafted a narrow and elusive definition of the ideal woman. The brand’s marketing manager, Ed Razek, said that the Mark I didn’t want any transgender models on the show because that would spoil the fantasy. And that’s exactly what Victoria’s Secret was: a fantasy. It was a business created by Men for women. The one who gave powerful men full and exclusive authorship of crafting a rulebook for womanhood, a rulebook that details what women should eat, how much they should weigh, how often they should do exercise, what they should wear and what they should look like.

The social impact of brands such as Victorias Secret has begun to show up in women’s health nationwide, contributing to a eating disorder rate that almost doubled between 2006 and 2013. Activists began to question the intentions of brands, use social networks as an outlet to promote awareness. A Lane Bryant ad that aired during the 69th Annual Emmy Awards made national headlines for its cheeky and targeted campaign slogan: #I am not an angel. Lane Bryant set off a chain reaction on social media, with women from all walks of life joining his call to action which proudly heralded a revolution in the making. No fear. No filters. Without looking back.

As a result of this adaptation of the social climate, the brand has experienced steady growth declineand company executives started a kind of frenzy damage repair. It was during this period that they ridiculously featured Barbara Palvin as Victoria Secrets first plus size model a size 4. The VS Fashion Show at 2018 marked the final year of the brand’s former image as the public expressed outrage at events of an outdated and culturally insensitive nature. A press article by The Guardian cleverly portrayed the final event as a circus of competitive anorexia and body dysmorphia that was about pitting girls against girls. The public had finally realized that fashion shows were never meant to sell lingerie, they sold the bodies underneath.

Early in his career, Wexner proclaimed that the secret behind creating a successful brand was curating captivating stories stories that would serve not only as an inspiration mechanism, but also as a control mechanism. And indeed, Wexner will live in infamy for those stories he created: stories marketed for the male gaze; stories that gleaned control by highlighting female anxieties and insecurities; stories with cultural and social repercussions that will continue to resonate for decades to come.

As women, it is time we reclaimed ownership of these toxic cultural narratives. Many brands and social media platforms continue to spread unhealthy body ideals and comparison standards that need to be redefined. The 72 billion dollars a year food industrythe 49 billion dollars cosmetics industry and the $46 billion cosmetic surgery industry are all built on false rhetoric that portrays women as not good enough. It’s time we started rewriting these stories and speaking our truth, embracing a vision of flawed, flawed, and brave femininity. unsaleable.

Tate Moyer is an opinion columnist and can be reached at [email protected]

