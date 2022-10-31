See Margot Robbie in ecstasy over her open front red dress





Margot Robbie is caught in a moment of ecstasy in this image from Babylon. By Nathan Kamal | Margot Robbie is one of the busiest people in Hollywood, but it goes without saying that she’s also one of the most beautiful people in show business (and the world at large). In this image posted to a fan account on Instagram (which has the handle @margot updates), Margot Robbie looks ecstatic, one hand thrown above her head and the other in front of her wide-open red dress. It’s a striking image, but isn’t that all the Harley Quinn actress gets involved in? This particular Instagram image is a still from the upcoming movie Babylon, in which Margot Robbie will play the role of a young woman named Nellie LaRoy making her way through the early days of Hollywood. The Babylon trailer focuses on Margot Robbie and Diego Calva, a young Mexican-American trying to break into the film industry in an (even more) extremely racially segregated time. As can be seen from the trailer, it looks like things are going to be quite a wild ride for everyone in the movie. Which is a lot of people; in addition to Margot Robbie and Diego Calva, Babylon stars Brad Pitt, Jean Smart, Lukas Haas and more, playing a mix of real-life 1930s film industry personalities and fictional characters. Spider-Man himself, Tobey Maguire, plays a fictional director named James McKay, while Max Minghella plays Irving Thalberg, a hugely influential early film producer who died in 1936. don’t worry darling director Olivia Wilde will also appear in the film. Interesting way, Babylon is not the only film this year in which Margot Robbie will play a troubled and artistically inclined young woman in the 1930s. The other, the David O. Russell film amsterdam, co-stars Christian Bale, John David Washington, and an equally huge cast of characters playing both fictional and real-life characters. The film was highly anticipated and almost immediately bombed in theaters, being ravaged by critics and expected to be a huge financial drain on 20th century studios. amsterdam However, it will take more than one high-profile, highly disappointing mystery film to shake Margot Robbie off Hollywood’s A-list these days. In addition to Babylon (which is directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Damian Chazelle), Margot Robbie will soon star in the upcoming Barbie film, which takes the iconic American doll and tries to build a narrative around her, Ryan Gosling and Will Ferrell. Plus, Margot Robbie will also star in the upcoming sci-fi movie AsteroidCity. She will join another huge cast for the Wes Anderson film, which will include Maya Hawke, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, Matt Dillion, Jeff Goldblum, Tom Hanks, but not Bill Murray, who contracted Covid-19 before he could film scenes for that. There seems to be an interesting trend in Hollywood for massive ensemble films these days, but we’ll see if Margot Robbies’ impending dose of increased power at DC Studios reduces her ability to star in them.

