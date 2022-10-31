Through a love of golf, fashion and family, a father-daughter team creates an incredible golf brand

So how about this for a cool story?

There’s a father-daughter duo in Central Florida who decided to start a golf apparel brand based on their shared passion for not just the game, but each other and family. During my journey as a young golfer, I had the opportunity to get to know Mike Mitra a little over the years. It wasn’t until the past two years, however, that I learned what he and his 8-year-old daughter, Lennon, have created with their business, Flaming Golf . And what I thought I knew about this brilliant idea of ​​a father-daughter combo starting a hip golf apparel boutique only scratched the surface.

After chatting with Mike recently and hearing the whole story of this company with his daughter, I was simply blown away. I have always loved their designs and even collaborated with them to design hats for my youth golf organization about a year ago, but after learning more about Afire and the journey that he and Lennon undertook with this, I became a massive fan. Keep reading, and I’m sure you’ll become a fan too!

Some things I have learned through golf and business are: making good business choices; Learn more golf terms; How to deal with problems and Think outside the box. ~ Lennon Mitra, now 8, was the co-founder of Afire Golf Co. when he was 6

What was the inspiration behind starting Afire Golf?

Afire Golf (AG): Afire Golf was sparked by the spirit of youth golf, the beauty of experiencing the game for the first time, and the memories we create each time we play. Beyond the competitive side of the game, there’s something to be said for the journey parents and children take every time they pick up a club. There is a spirit that lingers, especially off the course. That’s the kind of spirit that stays with you. It’s what gives you that nervous excitement when you’re standing on the first tee or rehearsing your swing in your living room. A fire ignites in you that does not seem to go out. This is what golf means to us. And that’s the whole reason Lennon and I decided to build Afire together.

What equipment do you offer?

Afire Golf (AG): When Lennon started playing the game, we went to try and get him some golf gear (hats, clothes, etc.). At the time, we couldn’t quite find anything that celebrated the youthful spirit of the game. After a family trip and the waiting room of an auto repair shop, our Learning Curve design aka Read . To write. To draw. Vanish. was born. There is an element to youth golf that sets the tone for how junior golfers initially view the game. This perspective is essential. We want to thrive in this atmosphere. We want to play in that sandbox and bring that spirit to the tee box.

So we started with hats and have since added inspirational golf wristbands, t-shirts, hoodies, golf belts, sunglasses and bag tags. All of these products encapsulate Lennon’s unique take on youth golf fashion. At the same time, we also cannot forget the big children in our hearts. Thus, most of our models are also suitable for adults.

The design process…how does it work for you and Lennon and what are the inspirations behind your designs?

Afire Golf (AG): Our designs usually start with a Lennons sketchbook and brainstorming. We try to identify the unique aspects of her golf journey as a player, student and dreamer. We focus on highlighting the achievements, the lessons learned, all of the intangible feelings and emotions associated with learning what is arguably one of the hardest sports in the world to play. I encourage him to persevere in sharing his 8-year perspective. Some of our designs are simple and some are a bit of a puzzle. I just want her to leave everything on the table when it comes to her ideas and her creativity. It’s priceless when she sees her designs come to life.

After sketching an idea, we present it to our graphic designer who polishes everything for us. Once a digital file is created, we discuss what type of products would best communicate the message in our design. Lennon participates and makes the final decisions on the colors, fabrics and suppliers we work with. We live with consequences both good and bad because I want her to see and learn from the reality of doing business.

Lennon has also been able to partner with several other companies whose products echo the same spirit as Afire Golf. She met each of these businesses face to face and selected unique products that fit her fashion profile and the type of vibe she wants her Afire Golf Shop to maintain. Some of these companies have even worked directly with Lennon to create Afire Golf exclusives. She really enjoys this aspect of the design and creation process.

How has golf brought your family together and how has this adventure made them even stronger? What lessons have been learned?

Afire Golf (AG): When Lennon was a baby, I dreamed of starting a lemonade stand with her. We invented our own recipe, built a stand, made a sign and set up a shop at the end of our driveway. Somehow, along the way, we found golf and, in turn, we found ourselves. We make it a point of honor to move forward at their own pace. Every victory and every defeat in gambling and in business is an imaginary nugget that she puts in a bag that she carries. We never want this bag to be too heavy. We want her to get stronger with every step forward so she can carry the bag as far as she can over time.

The game side of the game has always kept us father and daughter. The commercial side of the game through Afire Golf allowed us to remain partners. The tops and bottoms are different depending on the hat worn. As a father, I can pick her up and try to cheer her up after a bad shot or a bad game. As a business partner, she lifts my spirits in the same way. Much like the symbiotic relationship between a player and their caddy, except sometimes I’m on the sack and sometimes she’s on the sack. We have learned to trust each other. That was really the underlying goal. Trust. I know there may come a day when she doesn’t want to do this anymore. And if it all goes away tomorrow, at least we’ll still have that confidence. But until then, we live with it and learn from every shot we take together.

Beyond your company, what’s trending in youth clothing right now and what might be the trends in the future?

Afire Golf (AG): It’s truly beautiful to see junior golfers expressing their individuality through fashion as much as they do through their swing. Junior golfers don’t just turn on their game when they hit the course. The spirit of golf is in them. The mental aspects of the game are still with them. So being able to express their love for this off-course game through fashion is a movement that we’re seeing evolving and trying to stay in touch with.

Oh, and shoes. Some of those junior golfers displaying powerful swings and barely short layers would need a decent golf shoe. Or for smaller players with smaller feet. Lennon’s feet aren’t big enough yet for the kids’ golf shoes we see available at the big box stores. So for now, she’s rocking the sneakers that have the best traction we can find.

How are your two rounds of golf currently?

Afire Golf (AG): I’m not going to lie, it’s been difficult trying to balance business, course time, golf lessons and making it work on the course. Our swings are not perfect. Our business is not perfect. Our family is not perfect. But the timing of this adventure was perfect. And we couldn’t ask for more.