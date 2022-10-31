Fashion
Through a love of golf, fashion and family, a father-daughter team creates an incredible golf brand
So how about this for a cool story?
After chatting with Mike recently and hearing the whole story of this company with his daughter, I was simply blown away. I have always loved their designs and even collaborated with them to design hats for my youth golf organization about a year ago, but after learning more about Afire and the journey that he and Lennon undertook with this, I became a massive fan. Keep reading, and I’m sure you’ll become a fan too!
Some things I have learned through golf and business are: making good business choices; Learn more golf terms; How to deal with problems and Think outside the box.
~ Lennon Mitra, now 8, was the co-founder of Afire Golf Co. when he was 6
What was the inspiration behind starting Afire Golf?
Afire Golf (AG): Afire Golf was sparked by the spirit of youth golf, the beauty of experiencing the game for the first time, and the memories we create each time we play. Beyond the competitive side of the game, there’s something to be said for the journey parents and children take every time they pick up a club. There is a spirit that lingers, especially off the course. That’s the kind of spirit that stays with you. It’s what gives you that nervous excitement when you’re standing on the first tee or rehearsing your swing in your living room. A fire ignites in you that does not seem to go out. This is what golf means to us. And that’s the whole reason Lennon and I decided to build Afire together.
What equipment do you offer?
Afire Golf (AG): When Lennon started playing the game, we went to try and get him some golf gear (hats, clothes, etc.). At the time, we couldn’t quite find anything that celebrated the youthful spirit of the game. After a family trip and the waiting room of an auto repair shop, our Learning Curve design aka Read . To write. To draw. Vanish. was born. There is an element to youth golf that sets the tone for how junior golfers initially view the game. This perspective is essential. We want to thrive in this atmosphere. We want to play in that sandbox and bring that spirit to the tee box.
So we started with hats and have since added inspirational golf wristbands, t-shirts, hoodies, golf belts, sunglasses and bag tags. All of these products encapsulate Lennon’s unique take on youth golf fashion. At the same time, we also cannot forget the big children in our hearts. Thus, most of our models are also suitable for adults.
The design process…how does it work for you and Lennon and what are the inspirations behind your designs?
Afire Golf (AG): Our designs usually start with a Lennons sketchbook and brainstorming. We try to identify the unique aspects of her golf journey as a player, student and dreamer. We focus on highlighting the achievements, the lessons learned, all of the intangible feelings and emotions associated with learning what is arguably one of the hardest sports in the world to play. I encourage him to persevere in sharing his 8-year perspective. Some of our designs are simple and some are a bit of a puzzle. I just want her to leave everything on the table when it comes to her ideas and her creativity. It’s priceless when she sees her designs come to life.
After sketching an idea, we present it to our graphic designer who polishes everything for us. Once a digital file is created, we discuss what type of products would best communicate the message in our design. Lennon participates and makes the final decisions on the colors, fabrics and suppliers we work with. We live with consequences both good and bad because I want her to see and learn from the reality of doing business.
Lennon has also been able to partner with several other companies whose products echo the same spirit as Afire Golf. She met each of these businesses face to face and selected unique products that fit her fashion profile and the type of vibe she wants her Afire Golf Shop to maintain. Some of these companies have even worked directly with Lennon to create Afire Golf exclusives. She really enjoys this aspect of the design and creation process.
How has golf brought your family together and how has this adventure made them even stronger? What lessons have been learned?
Afire Golf (AG): When Lennon was a baby, I dreamed of starting a lemonade stand with her. We invented our own recipe, built a stand, made a sign and set up a shop at the end of our driveway. Somehow, along the way, we found golf and, in turn, we found ourselves. We make it a point of honor to move forward at their own pace. Every victory and every defeat in gambling and in business is an imaginary nugget that she puts in a bag that she carries. We never want this bag to be too heavy. We want her to get stronger with every step forward so she can carry the bag as far as she can over time.
The game side of the game has always kept us father and daughter. The commercial side of the game through Afire Golf allowed us to remain partners. The tops and bottoms are different depending on the hat worn. As a father, I can pick her up and try to cheer her up after a bad shot or a bad game. As a business partner, she lifts my spirits in the same way. Much like the symbiotic relationship between a player and their caddy, except sometimes I’m on the sack and sometimes she’s on the sack. We have learned to trust each other. That was really the underlying goal. Trust. I know there may come a day when she doesn’t want to do this anymore. And if it all goes away tomorrow, at least we’ll still have that confidence. But until then, we live with it and learn from every shot we take together.
Beyond your company, what’s trending in youth clothing right now and what might be the trends in the future?
Afire Golf (AG): It’s truly beautiful to see junior golfers expressing their individuality through fashion as much as they do through their swing. Junior golfers don’t just turn on their game when they hit the course. The spirit of golf is in them. The mental aspects of the game are still with them. So being able to express their love for this off-course game through fashion is a movement that we’re seeing evolving and trying to stay in touch with.
Oh, and shoes. Some of those junior golfers displaying powerful swings and barely short layers would need a decent golf shoe. Or for smaller players with smaller feet. Lennon’s feet aren’t big enough yet for the kids’ golf shoes we see available at the big box stores. So for now, she’s rocking the sneakers that have the best traction we can find.
How are your two rounds of golf currently?
Afire Golf (AG): I’m not going to lie, it’s been difficult trying to balance business, course time, golf lessons and making it work on the course. Our swings are not perfect. Our business is not perfect. Our family is not perfect. But the timing of this adventure was perfect. And we couldn’t ask for more.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.pga.com/story/through-the-love-of-golf-fashion-and-family-a-father-daughter-team-creates
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Cormac Roth, musician and son of actor Tim Roth, dies at 25
- This scraper site was hit hard by the October 2022 Google spam update
- Don’t listen or save face to Imran Khan, Nawaz tells Shehbaz
- Hohenkirk is the last beneficiary of Project Cricket Gear
- ‘Words fail’: Tapper breaks down conspiracy theories about Paul Pelosi attack
- Actor musician Tim Roth’s son was 25 – Deadline
- Nicki Minaj dresses up as cheeky Cinderella for Halloween – Billboard
- bne IntelliNews – Mongolia Stock Exchange’s imminent third-party sale plans are serious, says exchange CEO
- Top 10 Most Clicked RTIH Retail Technology Articles — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Donald Trump Jr. mocks Paul Pelosi hammer attack
- Xi Jinping has his way
- Collapse of the Gujarat Bridge: Prime Minister Modi will visit Morbi today, mourning declared across the state | What we know so far