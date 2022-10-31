Blue Devils tying program record with 41-under victory in the Bahamas





PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas Duke’s men’s golf team closed its fall schedule in record fashion on Sunday, winning its second team title of the fall with a 41-under 823. Luke Sample finished tied for first place at under 12, but ultimately fell in the playoffs to determine the individual medalist. HOW DID IT HAPPEN The Blue Devils shot a 12-under, 276 team on Sunday, tying their first-round team score on Friday.

Luke Sample started his morning two shots off the lead and quickly made a move with a bogeyless 2-under, 34, on the front nine. Birdies on No. 10 and No. 13, along with a long par putt on No. 16 and a range save on No. 17, helped Sample finish with a 3-under, 69 third round A playoff at 12-under, 204, overall took place to determine the individual medalist, with Sample and Ryan Dupuy of southern Mississippi playing No. 18 again. .

started his morning two shots off the lead and quickly made a move with a bogeyless 2-under, 34, on the front nine. Birdies on No. 10 and No. 13, along with a long par putt on No. 16 and a range save on No. 17, helped Sample finish with a 3-under, 69 third round A playoff at 12-under, 204, overall took place to determine the individual medalist, with Sample and Ryan Dupuy of southern Mississippi playing No. 18 again. . Kelly Chinn and jimmy zen had the lowest round for the Duke roster on Sunday as the two finished at 4 under, 68.

and had the lowest round for the Duke roster on Sunday as the two finished at 4 under, 68. Chinn birdied his first hole of the morning and was in red figures all day, highlighted by three birdies on his last six holes. The second finished in 10th place in the event at 7 under, 209.

Zheng played his first nine holes at 1-over, before catching fire in the second half of his round. Three birdies and an eagle on the hole on the par-4 17th pushed the junior to a 5-under, 31, on his back nine. The native of Auckland, New Zealand finished tied for sixth at 9 under, 207.

First-year student William Love had his third consecutive under par with a 1 under, 71, on Sunday. The Atlanta, Georgia native closed with three birdies over his last seven holes to reach the milestone. Love finished the event tied for 15th at 5 under, 211.

had his third consecutive under par with a 1 under, 71, on Sunday. The Atlanta, Georgia native closed with three birdies over his last seven holes to reach the milestone. Love finished the event tied for 15th at 5 under, 211. Also for Duke, Ian Sibers carded a 3-over, 75, Sunday. The junior finished tied for 21st at 4 under, 212, ensuring all five Blue Devils in the roster individually placed in the top 25.

carded a 3-over, 75, Sunday. The junior finished tied for 21st at 4 under, 212, ensuring all five Blue Devils in the roster individually placed in the top 25. In individual competition, John Peters and Ethan Evans both finished under par on Sunday. Peters started the day with three straight birdies and continued to lead the pair with a 5-under, 65 on Sunday, while Evans carded a 2-under, 70, which included an eagle on the par-5 13th.

and both finished under par on Sunday. Peters started the day with three straight birdies and continued to lead the pair with a 5-under, 65 on Sunday, while Evans carded a 2-under, 70, which included an eagle on the par-5 13th. Peters finished tied for 15th overall at 5 under, 211, and Evans tied for 21st at 4 under, 212.

At Grandover College, Daniel Choi led the way for the Blue Devils individuals with a 4-over, 220, for the event. Cameron Martinez Stone finished at 7-over, 223, and Daniel Uranga closed the weekend at 20+, 236. REMARKS Duke tied a program record with its score of 41 holes out of 54 holes, matching the team’s score at the 2019 Clemson Invitational.

Tag team title is 27th for Duke with head coach jamie green at the helm and is the second for the Blue Devils this season (Georgetown Intercollegiate).

at the helm and is the second for the Blue Devils this season (Georgetown Intercollegiate). Luke Sample finished atop the standings for the first time in his career, surpassing his career-best result when he tied for fourth at Husky Individual earlier this season.

finished atop the standings for the first time in his career, surpassing his career-best result when he tied for fourth at Husky Individual earlier this season. William Love finished all three rounds under par, the first time the rookie has done so in his career.

finished all three rounds under par, the first time the rookie has done so in his career. With his 4 pennies, 68 years old, Kelly Chinn had five of his last six rounds completed in the 60s.

had five of his last six rounds completed in the 60s. jimmy zen finished in the top 10 for the first time since tying for third place at the Wake Forest Invitational last season.

finished in the top 10 for the first time since tying for third place at the Wake Forest Invitational last season. Ethan Evans finished under par in all three of his innings for the first time in his career.

finished under par in all three of his innings for the first time in his career. Duke finished the weekend with the best par-4 and par-5 scoring average. The Blue Devils averaged 3.91 (under 14) on par 4s and 4.47 (under 32) on par 5s.

The Blue Devils led the tournament with 68 birdies and had the second most eagles with three. QUOTATION “It’s a collective achievement. It was the best part of the trip at the end of the day. There was a lot of good that came out of this trip. It wasn’t just because of the scenery, the photos and everything else. There was a lot to expand on, but I don’t want to stop there and say ‘nice win.’ As spring approaches, we always have to be ready to look at things that we could have do a little bit better. If the goal is to be the best team in the country, you need to know where those shots are. We’ll continue to make sure we grow and take nothing for granted.” the head coach jamie green on Duke’s performance over the weekend and how the Blue Devils will continue the momentum in the spring schedule.

on Duke’s performance over the weekend and how the Blue Devils will continue the momentum in the spring schedule. “It was great to be in the thick of it. It was the closest I’ve come to an individual victory during my time here at Duke. It was really great to have the nerves flowing a bit in the stretch. To see my teammates and friends who supported me on the 18th green meant a lot. We had an amazing week as a team and we worked really hard. We played amazing golf and I’m so happy to be back with a team win. We did a lot of great things on the way to a team record.” Luke Sample after his best career result. NEXT Duke returns to action in 2023 for its spring schedule, heading to Dorado Beach Collegiate in Puerto Rico, hosted at TPC Dorado Beach Feb. 26-28. To stay up to date with Blue Devils men’s golf, follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “https://goduke.com/news/2022/10/30/DukeMGOLF”. #Good week

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goduke.com/news/2022/10/30/mens-golf-blue-devils-tie-program-record-with-41-under-victory-in-bahamas.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos