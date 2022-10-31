Social media influencer Nagma Mirajkar will become a staple of Australian Fashion Week





India Fashion Week Australia will return to the catwalks after a two-year hiatus on October 30, 2022 at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. The fashion show hosted by Bollywood actor, Vishwajeet Pradhan and his wife Sonalika Pradhan aims to boost cross-cultural participation within the global fashion community. IFWA’s program this year includes a high fashion show featuring international designers such as Vietnamese designer Ivan Tran, Indian designer Archana Kochhar and India’s first transgender fashion designer Saisha Shinde. The event will also feature local Australian designers such as Vicoola, Miras and Young Designers Gallery, Supernova Collection Co and Kruz La Mode Fashion making their IFWA debuts. The event will be choreographed by revered Indian fashion veteran, Shakir Shaikh. An Indian-born influencer on lifestyle and fashion social media, Nagma Mirajkar was the star of Indian designer Archana Kochhar’s show making her IFWA debut. Kochhar will be showcasing its L Gehna collection which is a blend between Indian heritages and western highlights, splashed with the royal jewel hues of Indian emerald and ruby. Organized by Meilleur Events, the inaugural edition of IFWA in 2019 saw the participation of designers such as Samant Chauhan, Mini Raxevsky, Nicholas Gilbert, Rimi Nayak and Vicoola, among others. Nagma Mirajkar says, “I’m really excited to walk as a showstopper for one of India’s leading designers Archana Kocchar. I feel honored to represent our Indian couture on a global platform and to strengthen the fashion ties between India and Australia. Best Video Showsha Archana Kochhar says: I’m thrilled as this is my very first showcase in Australia! My collection, L Gehna, is a marriage between Indo-Western silhouettes & Indian artisanal embroidery. The collection will embody a taste of India while working with Western sensibilities and resonating with Australian audiences. Nagma Mirajkar will star in an exquisite red embroidered lehenga. The influence of influencers on the fashion industry is truly amazing and I look forward to working with her. According to Vishwajeet Pradhan, India has become a hub for textiles, specialized craft styles and dazzling embroideries. Likewise, Australia has stood out for its flourishing applique and creative talents and what better way to celebrate the two? IFWA’s vision further extends to uniting talent from both countries, with a particular focus on emerging designers and models, providing them with a stimulating and encouraging experience. Read all Latest Lifestyle News here

