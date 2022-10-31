Technology Concludes Halloween Clash – Virginia Tech Athletics





NOIRSBOURG Virginia Tech concluded its Halloween weekend tournament in dominant fashion on Sunday afternoon. Virginia Tech concluded its Halloween weekend tournament in dominant fashion on Sunday afternoon. Day 1 The day started with the duo of Manuel Goncalves and Hugo Maia earning a win over the Campbell/Martin Elonpairing. Frank Thompson and Matt Harper followed suit with a doubles victory. In singles, Thompson looked impressive in a straight-sets win over Elon’s Esteban Penagos. Harper and Goncalves also had straight-set wins. Maia and Alberto Bear each battled to a three-set victory over a pair of Elon challengers. Day 2 The Hokies followed up their wins with a clean sweep of Purdue in doubles behind the peels of Ariza/Harper, Thompson/Goncalves and Orso/Morgan. After the doubles, Alvaro Saez-RoyuelaAriza’s 6-0, 6-4 victory on the first court set the tone as the Hokies won all six singles matches. Ryan Morgan stayed the course after dropping the first set en route to a solid 6-1 victory in the third set. Day 3 The Tech groupings of Maia/Goncalves and Thompson/Orsop picked up two more wins over a pair of ETSU contenders to complete a near-perfect doubles weekend for the Hokies. Frank Thompson notched a 6-2, 6-3 win over ETSU’s James Sim to cap an unbeaten weekend with teammates Ryan Morgan, Manuel Goncalves and Matt Harper . Day 1 (10/28) vs. Elon

Double Goncalves/Hugo beats. Campbell/Martin 6-4

Krstic/Antinheimo defeated. Ariza/Orso 6-1

Thompson/Harper def. Condos/Penagos 6-3

Simple Ryan Morgan won. Luc Queiroz 6-3, 6-1

Matt Harper def. Apartments Nicholas 6-3, 6-1

Frank Thompson def. Esteban Penagos 6-2, 6-3

Daniel Martin won. Alvaro Ariza 7-5, 7-5

Manuel Goncalves defeated. Veljko Krstic 7seven-637-5

Alberto Bear Nicholas Campbell Day 2 (10/29) vs. Purdue

Double Ariza/Harper won. Wozniak/Labrador 6-1

Thompson/Goncalves def. Dudek/Morgan 6-2

Orso/Morgan beats. Mujtaba/Boroudi 6-2

Simple Alvaro Ariza defeats. Daniel Labrador 6-0, 6-4

Alberto Bear def. Michal Wozniak 2-6, 6-2, 6-0

Manuel Goncalves defeated. Ali-Khan Mujtaba 6-4, 5-7, 6-4

Ryan Morgan won. Tomasz Dudek 5-7, 6-4, 6-1

Matt Harper def. Julen Morgan 6-3, 6-3

Frank Thompson def. Hassan Boroudi 6-1, 6-3 Day 3 (10/30) vs. ETSU

Double Maia/Goncalves beats. Llamas/Sim 6-1

Thompson/Orso defeated. Cressoni/Britez 6-3

Simple Alvaro Ariza defeats. Peter Kalocsai 6-3, 4-6, 7seven-65 Pedro Cressoni defeated. Hugo Maia 66-seven86-3, 6-1

Manuel Goncalves defends Francisco Lamas 2-6, 6-3, 6-2

Ryan Morgan won. Lucas Britez 6-0, 4-6, 6-2

Frank Thompson def. James Sim 6-2, 6-3

