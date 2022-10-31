Lunchtime Shop: 11 Fashion-Forward Wide-Brimmed Sun Hats





Great hats you'll want to put on your noggin every day this summer.

Its term 4 for school children, which means its officially hat season for young and old. SPF plays a vital role in fighting sun damage, but it can’t be our only line of defense: a wide-brimmed hat (look for one with a brim of at least 7cm) plays also a crucial role. Luckily, the daggy headgear of our childhood has given way to a plethora of trendy options, so there really is something to go with every outfit. Keep scrolling to find stylish options to invest in and wear now and throughout summer. READ MORE:

OperaSPORT Hat, $170 Made from 100% recycled polyester, this large sporty quilted hat is the best combination of streetwear and fashion aesthetics. Wear it with your outfits for playing beach volleyball and with a sundress for brunch. Mina Hat, $99 This rich emerald color plays a key role in Minas’ summer collection, and this cotton drill hat is the icing on the cake. Fold the brim back like Paddington Bear or wear it for extra sun protection. Marle is $90 The Marles Signtaure Nonna hat is made from a lovely thick cotton with frayed details on the edge of the brim. It comes in multiple colors, but for sun protection purposes, this black and white version is a winner. The natural exterior will repel the sun while the black rim ensures that the sun’s heat is absorbed away from your face. Marfa Community Hat, $170 Made with 100% palm straw in Marfa, TX, this classic style has a natural blonde finish and a one-size-fits-all elastic inner hat band. Perfect for the garden, the beach or strolling the streets of the city. Karen Walker xRNZYS hat, $87 (on sale) Embrace a nautical summer theme with this collaboration between fashion designer Karen Walker and the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron. Crafted in navy blue linen and featuring contrasting rope-like drawstrings with an adjustable toggle, this hat is perfect for windy days on or near the ocean. Kowtow Hat, $129 This natural-hued option is incredibly easy to wear, made from soft 100% Fairtrade organic cotton 11oz denim. Sylvester hat, $99 A sophisticated take on the classic bucket style, complete with contrast stitching. Companion x Crushes Hat, $100 With contrasting white stitching along the brim and chin straps for added stability, these hats are made from recycled denim fabric in Aotearoa by Companion; a small New Zealand company that hires refugees and migrants. Penny Sage hat, $114 (on sale) This perfectly soft hat is made from 100% cotton seersucker, while the wide brim measures 13cm deep in the front and tapers to 10cm in the back. But it’s all really about this trippy floral print. Checks Downtown Hat, $90 A loose mesh cap is also breathable. The checks indicate that these nostalgic new releases are handcrafted by a community workshop of artisans in Nepal. Hello Hello Beanie, $100 It’s pink, it’s a bob, there are lobsters embroidered on it. Can you think of anything more perfectly fun for the holiday season?

