Josh Duhamel, 49, and wife Audra Mari, 28, dress as Anna Nicole Smith and J. Howard Marshall for Halloween: ‘What’s the age difference?’





Josh Duhamel and his wife Audra Mari dressed as J. Howard Marshall and Anna Nicole Smith for Halloween. (Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos) When it comes to their shared Halloween costume, Josh Duhamel and his wife Audra Mari are in on it. The star of The thing about Pam49, and his wife, 28, chose to close their age gap by dressing up as the late Playboy cover girl Anna Nicole Smith and her much older husband, billionaire J. Howard Marshall, for the Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Friday night. Smith married Marshall, 89, when she was 26, then went to the United States Supreme Court to fight for her inheritance after she died a year after their marriage. Dressed in a tan suit with a faux bald wig cap covering his hair, Duhamel used a walker at the star-studded gathering. Mari, meanwhile, teamed a platinum blonde wig and red lipstick with a choker necklace and a revealing black dress. In a video posted to Mari’s Instagram page, the newlyweds did it for the camera. “What age difference? Ladies and gentlemen Anna Nicole Smith and J. Howard Marshall,” Mari captioned the post. videowhich was set to the old “So This is Love” by Ilene Woods and Mike Douglas. Duhamel and Mari, who started dating in 2019, tied the knot last month in a ceremony in North Dakota. However, the shotgun wedding The star previously shared that he was almost unable to walk down the aisle at his own wedding due to an injury he suffered during the festivities leading up to the ceremony. During an appearance on The late show last month, Duhamel told James Corden he landed in the emergency room after a noisy bus ride after the couple’s rehearsal dinner. “So I think I’m gonna hang on to the rafters inside this party bus and start surfing the top, and throw my back,” Duhamel recalled, sharing that he couldn’t “get up bed” on the wedding day. “The only day you have to be able to walk is down that aisle. And it was, like, touch and go until an hour before the wedding.” The story continues Fortunately, he was saved by a cortisone injection and “spent the whole night well”. Duhamel was previously married to Fergie, and they share a 9-year-old son, Axl. The couple separated in September 2017 and the singer filed for divorce in 2019 after eight years of marriage. People reported at the time.

