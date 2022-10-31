What not to wear to the polls





(NEXSTAR) An outfit might not be the first thing most people think of before heading to the polls, but one misstep in dressing could jeopardize their vote. All states have some restrictions regarding in-person voting, and most states have rules regarding active campaigning within a certain distance of a polling place. Some states, however, have extended this rule to include a dress code. Social media platforms brace for election chaos as misinformation continues to spread

In California, for example, the election ban within 100 feet of polling places includes hats, shirts and buttons. The Golden State is one of 21 that have state laws prohibiting election clothing at the polls, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. The others are: Arkansas

Delaware

Indiana

Kansas

Maine

Michigan

Minnesota

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Dakota

Rhode Island

Caroline from the south

Tennessee

Texas

Vermont Prohibited clothing items vary by state, but include buttons, hats, shirts, stickers, and other clothing. a person may not wear a badge, insignia, emblem or any other similar communication device relating to a candidate, measure or political party appearing on the ballot or the conduct of the election in the polling station” , states Texas law. That’s right, in nearly half of the US states, those T-shirts emblazoned with candidates’ faces or campaign slogans would be considered election propaganda or an attempt to sway someone’s vote. State laws vary regarding how far a person must be from a polling place during an election campaign in Alabama it’s 30 feet from the gate, while in Iowa it’s at 300 feet. What to know about the new student loan income-based repayment waiver

Breaking the rules can result in more than an unnecessary trip to the polls, depending on what state you live in. In Kansasfor example, campaigning is a Class C misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail or up to $500 in fines. It’s always a good idea to check your local voting guidelines before you go to the polls. Some states like Maine, where campaign clothing is not allowed, have exception buttons that “no longer than 3 inches and are worn by persons at the polling station solely for the purpose of voting” are permitted.

