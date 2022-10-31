Eddie Izzard and our strange attitudes about men and clothes





I’m going to tell you something about my personal life that no one outside of my family knows. Some people might think it’s embarrassing, but it’s relevant here because of the furor that Eddie Izzard has generated. It’s also relevant because it seems to me that we’re never going to solve gender and sex issues until we address a deeper issue that’s always troubling and strange (especially in Scotland).

So let’s go. When I was little, around five or six years old, and in a primary school in Aberdeen, one of my favorite activities was to dress up, and I still remember the details: the classroom with the wall of windows, the boxes in the corners turn into rockets, houses and cars, and the trunk full of hats and disguises. It felt like we had to play for hours at that time, in the sunny early 70s.

But the thing is, the outfit I liked to wear wasn’t astronauts or cowboys, but ladies’ dresses and shoes. I remember my teacher (Mrs. Reid, we love you!) telling my mother this fact without, it seems to me, any trace of censorship or concern (although they may have had different conversations out of earshot, who knows). Maybe they realized it was just a boy who dressed up before knowing what was right and what was wrong. Now here is another memory. I am a little older, in another school. I was putting on some kind of play and rummaging through another trunk full of disguises. I instinctively choose the long dress but the feeling is different. There’s no doubt that by then, I was about seven or eight years old, I was beginning to understand what the rules were: some clothes for boys, some for girls. I remember the familiar joy of dressing up, but there was also something else to it now. What’s the right word? Shame? Whatever the feeling, I can still, remarkably, feel it now, 45 years later. Indeed, the shame or embarrassment of the past lingers so much that I almost haven’t written this column, I guess, because there’s still a part of me that doesn’t want to risk judgment or mockery or sneers or an obvious violation of the rules. But it has to be worth it in the end as a way of talking about what has changed and what hasn’t. Take the ongoing controversy over Eddie Izzard that I mentioned. Eddie, as you know, is campaigning to be the Labor candidate for Sheffield, but the fact that the comedian is trans means that much of the discussion has focused on issues of gender, sex, trans rights and women’s rights. It’s also hyper-relevant this week because the Scottish government debated its bill to allow trans people to self-identify. The Eddie controversy also took an additional and interesting turn in recent days when an old interview resurfaced on social media. In it, Eddie talks about switching between boy mode and girl mode and when the interviewer asks how this is done, Eddie suggests that one way is to change shoes, i.e. high heels correspond to girl’s mode and flat shoes to boy’s mode. Some women have reacted angrily to this idea that there is more to being a woman than wearing high heels they say and not only is that a fair reaction it seems to me that more of us should be talking of the weird way we women and men continue to behave around clothes and shoes. Sadly, confusingly, the attitudes I started to adopt when I was seven or eight in the 70s are still there, perhaps as strong as ever. In many ways, Eddie Izzard is one of the bright spots in this story as a pioneer and progressive and, wonderfully, the opposite of shame and embarrassment. I’ve seen the Eddies show many times it’s very funny but often the serious point in the middle of comedy is that we should all have full dress rights i.e. you can wear what you want when you want. Eddie sometimes said it’s not women’s clothes. These are my clothes. I bought them. And absolutely right too. But it seems that the stereotypes around clothes, makeup and shoes are wonderful and progressive as Eddies goes through life, and everything else persists even in Eddies’ case, the idea for example that high heels are a girl and a flat boy. Undoubtedly a lot has changed, it is much more common than five years ago to see men in public places wearing women’s clothing or makeup or whatever. A lot of young men in particular don’t seem to care about dress rules anymore and that’s great. But don’t underestimate the depth of this problem for men, especially Scottish men. I was at a ceilidh recently and I was talking to a group of guys, who were all in kilts, myself included. As we were talking, the issue of trans people came up and a few men expressed the view that they would never wear women’s clothes. I then pointed out quite bluntly that they told me they would never wear a skirt when in fact they wore a skirt, even though we choose to call it a kilt. Until we let go of that kind of attitude, it’s going to be hard to make progress on the issue of gender and sex, and I mean everyone here: men, women, Eddie, me, everyone. We have long since recovered from what women can and do wear, they can wear anything, but problematic attitudes about what men can and do wear still persist. I know this because of how I feel about the child-me dressing in the 70s. I know this because men in skirts said they would never wear skirts. And I know this because of comedians or anyone else who thinks that high heels are in some way only related to women rather than men. The saddest part is that I’m not at all convinced that we’re actually going to abandon these attitudes anytime soon, especially in a country as conservative on masculinity as Scotland. Slowly, slowly, slowly, progress is being made on trans rights and on the dysphoria and distress that many trans people feel. But I fear it will be increasingly difficult to help and support trans people as long as we continue to hold outdated, confusing and shameful attitudes towards something as simple as clothing. Maybe I’m wrong. Maybe in the future everyone, men and women, will have the same clothing rights. Maybe high heels and flats will just be shoes. And maybe, if that happens, we can talk more sensibly, calmly, and gradually about gender and sex. Read more by Mark Smith: What’s Really Wrong With SNP’s Plans For Social Care SNP voters still resistant to Labor

