Julie Bishop stuns in a pink leather dress at the Sherman Center fashion center at the Design Museum in London

Julie Bishop has divided opinion after appearing in a stunning bright pink leather dress at a fashion event in London to deliver a speech on clothing and feminism.

The former Federal Foreign Secretary, 66, turned heads in an eye-catching button-up mini dress and glittering heels as she took the stage to speak at the Sherman Center for Cultural Ideas Fashion event Hub at the Design Museum in London on Saturday.

However, some attendees were reportedly ‘privately furious’ she was named speaker at the prestigious event as she once rejected being called a ‘feminist’ completely, according toNewnewspapers CBD column.

Julie Bishop has mixed feelings appearing in a stunning bright pink leather dress at a fashion event in London

The former foreign secretary, 66, spoke about fashion diplomacy and claimed her cabinet colleagues disapproved of her fashion sense and wanted her to wear a cardigan instead.

During the speech, Ms Bishop spoke about her contribution to equality and how some colleagues looked down on her for being more fashionable than other ministers.

But during her tenure in Parliament, Ms Bishop said: ‘I don’t find it necessary to describe myself in that way [as a feminist]’ and said she didn’t find the term useful.

Respected Australian activist and photographer Juno Gemes reportedly noted that Ms Bishop was an “odd choice”.

Ms Bishop reportedly told the crowd that her cabinet colleagues disapproved of her fashion sense during her time in Parliament and revealed she was told to wear ‘more cardigans’ when she was appointed care minister to the elderly – an anecdote she has told regularly since leaving politics.

Ms Bishop also spoke about the power of fashion in diplomacy, noting that she learned to wear colors to reflect the place she was dealing with. That meant white for the White House, red for China.

Ms Bishop spoke about dress policy and how she was looked down upon for being fashionable by other ministers and was told to wear more conservative clothes.

The Sherman Center for Culture and Ideas promoted Ms Bishop’s keynote with photos of her in a two-tone pink dress – but some were unhappy with her involvement

The center promoted the event with more photos of Ms Bishop in another pink dress, this time an extraordinary two-tone ruffle dress.

One of the images showed Ms Bishop standing next to a giant mining dump truck.

“The intriguing intersection of politics and fashion – delighted to speak at the Sherman Center for Culture and Ideas in London,” Ms Bishop wrote in an Instagram post after her speech.

She also thanked Bradley Lauten, director of David Jones’ personal style suite, in a social media post featuring photos of herself in the dress. Designed by Leo Lin, it retails for $899 at David Jones.

Leo Lin said he designs for “the new era of femininity is imbued with strength, fearlessness and confidence.”

Ms Bishop retired from Australian politics in 2019, recently splitting from longtime boyfriend David Panton.

David Panton and Julie Bishop at the 2021 AFL Brownlow Medal at Crown Perth in September 2021

In August, Ms Bishop said she was the ‘last person to give advice’ to anyone about breakups, but was ‘satisfied’ and ‘fulfilled’ with her life in Perth.

“My life after politics has been very fulfilling,” she said.

Ms Bishop has been distracted from the recent breakup by chairing several charities and speaking at engagements in Australia.