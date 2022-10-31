Adium targets mature men with sophisticated essentials – WWD





It’s a far cry from the reality TV industry, but during the pandemic, Mark Grove and Troy Queen, who spent 15 years in Los Angeles, Calif., working on shows such as “Extreme Cougar Wives” and “Treehouse Masters,” were looking for a multi-purpose piece of clothing that they could wear to the home office, to the gym, for a lunch date, and for drinks in the evening. Clothing suitable for men in their forties and over. But they found none. So they started making their own. After consulting with Grove’s sister, who is Kate Spade’s head dealer, they began to put together a team. They hired former J. Crew designer Jeffrey Uhl to bring their vision to life and brought on a team of athletes as advisors and minority owners. They include Steele Stanwick, a former professional lacrosse player; Ben Olsen, former footballer and now artist, and others, who all believed in the positioning of the brand. “These are all men who have succeeded in their fields through hard work, but they are not Tom Brady,” Queen said. “My sister said that men are always an afterthought in fashion and there is such a white space for men in [their] 40, 50 and 60,” Grove said. “Everything is either too young or at an incredibly high price. It’s sportswear from Nike or Lululemon or its Cucinelli. This is where we see the void. Technical jacket and technical pants. Courtesy of Adium So, working with Uhl, they spent two years creating a line of menswear essentials such as chinos, tracksuits, polo shirts and shorts with minimalist designs and classic, clean and sophisticated silhouettes. The line features premium fabrics developed from bio-based nylons and cellulose fibers that are naturally wrinkle-free, durable, antimicrobial, water-repellent, quick-drying and four-way stretch. It is produced exclusively in Portugal. With the design and aesthetics set, it was time to come up with a name. They settled on Adium, which is Stadium without the first two letters. “It’s where life happens,” Queen said, whether it’s playing or attending a sporting event or going to a concert. Adium will launch direct-to-consumer on November 15 and will also be offered at two locations at the bustling Paris-based Temple Noble Art boxing gym. The standout pieces in the collection are expected to be the shorts, made from bio-nylon and available in 5-inch and 6.5-inch lengths; the classic tracksuit; a double-knit jogger with pleats and a matching hoodie, and the chinos. “And we think the lyocell polo will be a sleeping giant,” Grove said. Retail prices will be $78 for a pima cotton t-shirt; $88 for a lyocell t-shirt; $118 for a pique polo shirt; $248 for chinos; $298 for the track jacket and $288 for the matching pants; $138 for fleece joggers and $168 for a half-zip hoodie. Coming soon is a collection of outerwear made from Italian bio-nylons and traceable down. Anatomical neck and chin guards, silicone zippers and pockets, woven drawstrings and adjustable cuffs to protect against the elements will be offered on the pieces, which will include track and stadium jackets. They are expected to sell for between $400 and $600. Looking ahead to spring, the line will be further expanded, they said, to include swimwear, chino shorts, sweaters and vests. “Adium is for real-life moments,” Grove said. “The old adage that clothes make the man is outdated. We believe that men make clothes and Adium is designed to be comfortable and accentuate the beauty of men in their 40s and 50s.

