LVMH signs the first energy-saving agreement with the owner of a Chinese shopping center





THE WHAT? LVMH announces that it has signed its first partnership with a major owner of shopping malls as part of its broader policy to reduce its energy consumption. THE DETAILS The partnership with Hang Lung Properties will see the luxury goods conglomerate cooperate with the owner of more than 100 shopping malls across China to achieve its LIFE 360 sustainability goals by implementing the new standards set out in LVMH’s strategy. Hang Lung will turn off store lights outside opening hours and install meters to allow LVMH to track the energy consumption of its stores. The duo’s objective is to reduce their collective environmental impact while ensuring the health of consumers and employees. THE WHY ? The initiative consolidates efforts to achieve the objective announced by the LVMH Group of a 10% reduction in energy consumption worldwide by October 2023. core values ​​of creativity, innovation and excellence . And that, of course, means guaranteeing the environmental performance of our more than 5,550 stores around the world. We are therefore delighted with the unprecedented scale of this agreement with Hang Lung Properties. Our collaboration will allow us to broaden our environmental commitments, particularly in terms of climate.

