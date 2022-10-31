Cut+Run welcomes editor Amy Rosenberg, who is best known for her work with fashion brands – Below the Line





Amy Rosenberg joined the list of editors of cut + runwhere she will bring her astute eye and creative mind. With the basic belief that each edition requires its own unique formula – part art, part science – Rosenberg has developed a unique style all its own, along with an impeccable sense of style and timing. “Amy has this ability to see solutions beyond expectations. Not only does she execute her craft with beautiful precision, but she also has an innate positive energy that she brings to a project. She’s collaborative, fun and full of ideas as well as creative solutions and that’s what inspires me about her,” said Cut+Run EP/Partner Amburr Farls. “She makes meaningful connections that go way beyond the job itself. And I guarantee you’ll have a new friend when you finish editing. Rosenberg is best known for her work with brands in the fashion world, including notable projects for Calvin Klein, Tiffany & Co., Vogue and others. While fashion will always hold a special place in her heart, Rosenberg’s talent transcends multiple genres and has a narrative beat that truly connects with audiences. Moving to Los Angeles from New York, Rosenberg focused on finding a new creative home, and she felt a strong kinship with the Cut+Run team after meeting them. “The feeling of connection is a powerful force and driving factor in my work and career. From the moment I first encountered Cut+Run, I experienced a seamless connection in terms of personal and creative values “They represent fantastic work from a collective of genuine, talented and highly driven people who are truly committed to creating with purpose and joy,” Rosenberg explained. I love that. I am so excited to be part of this family. Amy brings incredible instincts and creativity to her craft. We are thrilled to have his talent on the Cut+Run team, added Cut+Run US Managing Partner michelle eskin. Cut+Run’s editors and producers welcome challenges that spark the imagination, and they are committed to pushing the boundaries to produce moving, thought-provoking, and category-defining work. The award-winning Cut+Runs team thrives on creativity and dedicates their flexibility, ingenuity and tireless enthusiasm to bring their visions to life. The company operates on a borderless philosophy, making editors available globally and locally. They have US offices in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Austin, as well as a partnership with The career to work in the UK and Europe. As well as being an award-winning, internationally acclaimed publishing house, Cut+Run offers top-notch visual effects and finishing through its sister company, Jogger.

